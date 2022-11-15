Cabinet briefing: Euros 2028 bid, welfare lump sums this week, gambling laws and turkey shortage on today’s agenda

Italy’s Andrea Belotti celebrates with his teammates after beating England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Pic: PA

Croke Park could be set for more refurbishment than the Aviva as the two stadia prepare to host seven games as part of the Euros 2028 tournament.

Ireland makes its official joint bid with the UK to host the tournament this week, Ministers Jack Chambers and Catherine Martin will tell their Cabinet colleagues today.

The Government is confident the joint bid will get the nod from UEFA as Turkey is the only other country likely to bid.

Ireland will submit its preliminary pitch this week ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA deadline, with the final bid due in April.

If successful, around 120,000 fans will travel to attend seven games in Croke Park and the Aviva for seven games.

While some upgrade works will be needed in the Aviva, Croke Park is expected to require “greater investment” as the Aviva will be well-equipped from hosting the 2024 Europa League Final and it was also due to host games for Euro 2020.

There is no fee to hold the games, however upgrades venues, policing and fan zones would have to be paid for by the Irish taxpayer.

Minister Chambers met remotely with representatives from the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland last week to discuss the bid.

The proposal will outline why the UK and Ireland are suitable to hold the games in 2028.

Ministers will also tell their Cabinet colleagues pf the economic and social benefits to co-hosting the tournament, as well as increased participation in sports and boosts to tourism.

Ministers will be told how a report following the 2016 Euros in France showed that a total of 613,000 visitors had come to France for the event, spending an average of €154 per day.

The report stated that the estimated economic impact of hosting the tournament for France was €1.22bn.

Mother and baby homes

Mother and baby home survivors have made recommendations around access to information, wellbeing supports and memorialisation in a long-awaited report due to be published on Tuesday.

Cabinet ministers will finally give clearance for the Mother and Baby Home Collaborative Forum report to be published after it was first established by former minister Katherine Zappone in 2019.

Equality minister Roderic O’Gorman will finally give the green light for the report to be published after it goes to Cabinet.

The report could not be published until now due to legal advice as the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes was under way.

€325m worth of payments

Over €300m in supports will be paid out to 865,000 older people, people with disabilities and low-income working families this week.

People with disabilities will receive a one-off €500; 370,000 households on fuel allowance will receive a €400 lump sum; a further €500 will be given to those receiving the Working Family payment; and €200 will be paid to the 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

The payments will be made on Wednesday and were initially agreed at Budget 2023, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will tell Cabinet.

The details, including the specific dates of the individual lump sums, will be announced after Cabinet by Minister Humphreys and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

Turkeys

Fears are growing within the Government and industry that there will now be a shortage of turkeys in the lead-up to Christmas, Cabinet will be told by agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue.

A flock of 3,000 turkeys in Monaghan had to be culled this week after the birds contracted the highly contagious avian flu.

Exclusion zones around farms and enhanced biosecurity measures are being put in place to reduce the spread of the disease.

The minister will also update colleagues on how the disease will impact trade and the compensation available for farmers.

Gambling

Ministers will also sign off on the establishment of a gambling regulator under new laws.

The new gambling legislation, first mooted over a decade ago, will aim to bring Ireland’s laws into the 21st century.

The regulator, which was appointed last year, will be given powers of enforcement and a mandate to strengthen safeguards for people with an addiction to gambling under the new laws.

The law changes will be announced by justice ministers Helen McEntee and James Browne.

Apprentices

Nearly 4,000 new construction apprentices signed up this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will tell colleagues.

2,101 apprentices registered on electrical, 664 on plumbing and 587 on carpentry and joinery programmes in 2022.

Minister Harris will also announce the investment of €500,000 into community outreach to ensure people from disadvantaged communities can access apprenticeships. These programmes will be led by TU Dublin and Technological University of the Shannon.

He will also confirm farming apprenticeships will be rolled out from September with an intake of 60 across the four apprenticeship programmes.