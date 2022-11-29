Cabinet briefing: bankers’ bonuses, new train carriages and a new food regulator on the agenda

There is another busy Cabinet agenda this morning as the Taoiseach and his ministers gather in Government Buildings to discuss the latest round of legislation and policies set to be introduced by the Government. The wide-ranging agenda will see the Cabinet sign off on everything from bonuses for bankers, electricity powered train carriages and the introduction of a new food regulator.

Banker pay and bonuses

In one of his last acts as Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe is proposing to lift the €500,000 on senior banker pay at Bank of Ireland while also allowing State supported lenders pay their staff bonuses of up to €20,000. Strict limits on pay and bonuses for top bankers were imposed in the wake of the financial crash which led to record levels of unemployment and forced tens of thousands to emigrate. However, with Ulster Bank and KBC exiting the Irish banking sector, Mr Donohoe ordered a report into the exodus of lenders which it has now emerged recommended lifting salary caps and bans on bonuses. He is also to ease restrictions on benefits such as health insurance and childcare that were once paid to bank staff.

Electric trains

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is seeking to order 90 new electric-powered carriages before the end of the year. The new carriages will be used to extend the Dart further into Wicklow while also see new journeys under Dart+ to Drogheda, Maynooth and Celbridge. Mr Ryan will say the additional routes will increase the number of people who can access a frequent train to 600,000. If approved, the carriages will come on track in 2026.

Food regulator

A powerful new food regulator will be able to issue fines of up to €10m for breaches of unfair trading practices. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will seek approval for the establishment of the new regulator, which will have powers to investigate practices such as late payments to farmers and primary producers as well as the misuse of trade secrets and unfair contract changes.

Interviews are set to begin shortly for the recruitment of a chief executive officer for the new regulator, which Minister McConalogue has promised will have “real teeth”. The CEO will answer to a board of eight and a budget of €4m has been set aside to establish and run the body in 2023.

Christmas payment

The Christmas Bonus is set to be paid to people who receive the illness benefit for over a year.

The doubling of the weekly payment is set to take place in early December.

There are currently around 17,500 people who are receipt of the support for over a year, social protection Minister Heather Humphreys will tell Cabinet.

It is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of pensioners, carers and people with disabilities and is the eighth lump sum payment made to support households to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Organ donation

Organ donation for people who die should be the “norm” if possible, under new legislation being brought to Cabinet by health minister Stephen Donnelly.

He will introduce a statutory framework for consent to organ donation with the aim of making organ donation the norm when individuals pass away in circumstances where donation is possible.

Consent will be deemed automatic unless a person has specifically said they no not want their organs donated, in a “soft op-out” system.

Cabinet will discuss new legislation covering post-mortems, organ donation and transplantation.

The Human Tissue Bill provides for consent procedures and conditions on the removal, donation and use of organs and tissue, for example bone marrow from both the deceased and living for transplantation.

A licence will also be required to display dead bodies as a result of the new law.