By-election turnout dismally low so far

TURNOUT out figures in today's by-elections are dismally low with the numbers turning up to cast their votes standing at an average of 6.4pc across three of the four constituencies.

There is expected to be an increase in voters after work this evening but there is a wide-spread expectation in political circles that the overall turn-out will be very low, perhaps in the region of 30pc.

As of noon the average turnout in polling stations in Dublin Fingal was just 5.8pc.

It was as low as 2.9pc in Naul National School in the rural part of the constituency.

Other locations included St Patrick's National School, Donabate (4.8pc); Applewood Community Centre, Swords (4.8pc); Holy Family National School Swords (5.4pc); Combined Clubs, Balbriggan; (6.5pc); Pope John Paul National School, Malahide (6.7pc); and St HelensNational School Portmarnock (8.5pc).

In Dublin Mid-West's average turnout at 12pm was 6.2pc.

It was as low as 3pc in St Ronan's National School, Clondalkin.

Elsewhere it was Lucan Educate Together (4.5pc); St Peter the Apostle National School on the Neilstown Road (5.1pc); Scoil Áine Girls National School (7.2pc); and the National School on the Collinstown Road was at 10pc.

The average turnout in Wexford was 7.4pc.

It was highest in Wexford Town at 8.5pc. The South of the county saw 7.9pc while New Ross and Enniscorthy were both at around 6pc.

RTÉ reports that estimated turnout in Cork North Central so far stands at between 5pc and 7pc.

Polling stations in the four constituencies opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Online Editors