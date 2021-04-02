| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

By-election bust-up exposes great divide in Greens

The clash between the party’s pragmatists and radicals has been reopened by Hazel Chu’s solo run for the Seanad, writes John Downing

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu pictured in the centre of Dublin City. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand
Deputy Leader of the Green Party Catherine Martin Expand
Leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan TD Expand

Close

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu pictured in the centre of Dublin City. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu pictured in the centre of Dublin City. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Deputy Leader of the Green Party Catherine Martin

Deputy Leader of the Green Party Catherine Martin

Leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan TD

Leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan TD

/

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu pictured in the centre of Dublin City. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

John Downing Twitter

Suddenly the Greens — long caricatured as the party of bikes, bogs and bunnies — are a family at war. The deeply personalised conflicts are being played out in full public glare and efforts to broker peace appear doomed.

On one side, there is party leader Eamon Ryan, who over the past decade led his party from the brink of oblivion, with just three local councillors in 2011, to a record strength of 12 TDs and four senators and an influential presence in government once again.

On the other side, there is party national chairwoman and Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, uncomfortable with the compromises of coalition and arguing for a more radical social agenda. In the background there is the enigmatic presence of the “Martin Greens”, who include deputy leader and minister Catherine Martin, her husband Francis Noel Duffy, also a TD, and her brother, Senator Vincent Martin.

Most Watched

Privacy