Businessman Sean Gallagher's second presidential bid set to get backing of Offaly County Council

Businessman Sean Gallagher is set to secure the backing of Offaly County Council for a presidential bid, Independent.ie can reveal.

Eight Fianna Fáil councillors on the local authority have agreed to sign his nomination papers.

It is understood Mr Gallagher has support from at least two other members of the 19-strong council as well.

Cllr Eamon Dooley (FF) confirmed: “We decided some time ago that if looked for nomination we’d support him.”

Offaly County Council is due to hold a special meeting to discuss the president election on Monday, September 10.

In a statement, the local Fianna Fáil group told Independent.ie: “While acknowledging there are other potential candidates seeking a nomination, Sean Gallagher, who has strong Offaly links has made personal contact with some Councillors and asked for their support in the nomination process.

“While the Fianna Fáil Party decided not to nominate a candidate, its Councillors are free, if they so wish, to facilitate the nomination of an Independent Candidate. Offaly Fianna Fail Councillors are exercising that right and will seek the majority support of Offaly County Council to ensure such a nomination for Mr Gallagher.”

Mr Dooley indicated that that it should now be a foregone conclusion. He intends to notify other Áras hopefuls tomorrow of the situation.

Online Editors