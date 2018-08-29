Businessman Sean Gallagher launches second bid to become President of Ireland

Businessman Sean Gallagher has launched his second bid to become President of Ireland, claiming the role needs a "fresh approach".

Businessman Sean Gallagher has launched his second bid to become President of Ireland, claiming the role needs a "fresh approach".

The former 'Dragons' Den' investor, who finished runner-up to Michael D Higgins in 2011, confirmed today that he will run again.

He said: "Ireland is changing and the next President needs to provide a fresh approach at this important juncture for Ireland. We have as a people an opportunity to redefine the role of President in the context of a changing society, while cherishing all that is unique about Ireland."

In a statement he said the country is "confronted with many challenges" but there are also "emerging opportunities for Ireland to secure its position as a significant player within Europe and globally".

"This must be matched by creating an inclusive, diverse and equal Ireland for all, where diversity is not just accepted, but celebrated."

He will pursue a nomination through the local authority system because he believes councillors are "the closest link to the electorate". Motions backing his campaign have already been submitted to 10 county councils.

It means Mr Gallagher and Michael D Higgins will take part in a fresh head-to-head battle that is likely to be even more intense than seven years ago.

Mr Gallagher was seen as the clear favourite to take the keys to Áras an Uachtaráin - but his campaign was derailed by a bogus tweet read out on live television during the final debate.

Late last year RTÉ apologised for not verifying the claim on a fake Martin McGuinness account that a man who had given a €5,000 cheque to Mr Gallagher would appear at a press conference the next day. The broadcaster has paid Mr Gallagher "substantial damages".

Mr Gallagher is not taking part in any public events today to launch his campaign, but said: "My focus now is to meet and speak with Councillors to seek their support and to listen to their views about the type of leadership they wish to see from the Presidency over the next seven years.

"If I am honoured to be nominated as a candidate I will set out a clear and compelling vision for the people of Ireland to assess in the context of an engaging and energetic Presidential election campaign.”

Already his fellow 'Dragon' Gavin Duffy is well on his way to get a local authority nomination, as it Senator and Pieta House founder Joan Freeman. Sinn Féin will wait another two weeks before announcing their candidate.

The Irish Independent also revealed today that a third 'Dragon', Peter Casey, is considering a bid.

Mr Gallagher secured some 505,000 first preference votes in the 2011, compared with 701,000 for Mr Higgins.

Sources have indicated that on this occasions he will be pushing heavily for transfers from other candidates.

The election will take place on Friday, October 26.

Online Editors