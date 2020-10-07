| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Businesses suffer blow as VAT rate cut unlikely to be extended

Tax back grant scheme for companies in Budget pipeline

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Hugh O'Connell and Donal O'Donovan

The cut in the standard rate of VAT to 21pc is unlikely to be extended beyond the end of February under plans being discussed ahead of Tuesday's Budget announcement.

The move will come as a blow to businesses and consumers after VAT on goods and services - including petrol, toys, alcohol, computers, consultancy, cosmetics, furniture, hardware and many other items - was reduced from 23pc in the July Stimulus to stimulate consumer demand in the Covid-hit economy.

The Government is examining a new tax back grant scheme for businesses that have been hit by the pandemic.