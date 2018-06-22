'Buffoon Boris Johnson will ruin us' - Bertie Ahern

At an event in Athboy Co Meath to mark the 20th anniversary of the peace deal in Northern Ireland Mr Ahern addressed the issue of Theresa May's handling of rebel MPs.

In quotes published in the Meath Chronicle Mr Ahern said: “If she has 350 members and 70 of them are rebels, something you have to say what do we do with the 280 and she has to do that. If she keeps going from crisis to crisis, and listening to that buffoon, Boris – he'll ruin us, never mind ruin them - she has to face up to that. If she doesn't she can't survive.” Mr Ahern also said he felt Ireland was playing a dangerous game with regard to a Brexit deal with the UK.

“I'm not saying we can finish it all by June, but if we are to drag it out until the end, the British could come in in the last few days with their €50 billion cheque and say we we're going to this and we're going to do that, and going to do the other. And they'll say to the French and the Germans who are making the running on this, we've given the Irish a lot, now is the time for the Irish to move, and the pressure will come back on us. “We had a deal on 15th December which people believed was cast iron. By 15th March it was a 'ridiculous deal which no British prime minister could implement'. Now it's a backstop if nothing else. They have no intention of doing that.

“We have been dragged through the December summit with little or nothing. Then there was the March summit, and what have we got and now when she couldn't get the customs partnership through, she's looking at another thing." On the issue of a united Ireland, Mr Ahern said: “The only united Ireland will be a negotiated one – and it won't happen in my lifetime.”

Online Editors