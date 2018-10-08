There will be no specific measures in Budget 2019 to target wealthy individuals who the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) says are paying less income tax than average workers.

There will be no specific measures in Budget 2019 to target wealthy individuals who the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) says are paying less income tax than average workers.

Budget won't target wealthy who are paying less income tax than the average worker

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated he wants to do a "deep-dive read" of a recent report by the C&AG which found that 10 years on from the economic crash, a combination of clever accounting and loopholes is allowing some of the country's richest individuals to minimise their contribution to the State's coffers.

The C&AG reviewed how 480 people, classified as 'high wealth individuals' (HWI), interact with the Revenue Commissioners.

It was found that, despite having at least €50m in assets, they paid "relatively low amounts of tax due to the use of credits and reliefs".

One in four declared taxable income below the average industrial wage of €35,672.

While attending a Fine Gael fundraiser over the weekend, Mr Varadkar was asked what actions would be taken to clampdown on these individuals.

He replied that it is important to make a "distinction between income and wealth".

"People may not have high incomes but they may have high wealth. We tax wealth in other ways, through capital gains tax for example, capital acquisition tax, stamp duties and other taxes.

"Definitely what we want to do as a Government is make sure that wealthy companies and wealthy individuals aren't using aggressive tax planning, using loopholes in the law to avoid paying their fair share," he said.

Another report, which is due out today, will show that Ireland's richest earners did pay an additional €25.8m in tax during 2016 as a result of measures introduced in 2007 designed to restrict the amount of tax reliefs they can benefit from.

But the study - to be published by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe - also shows many sill pay less tax percentage-wise than Ireland's squeezed middle.

It reveals that 149 people who earned €400,000 or more in 2016, paid an average effective tax rate of 30.1pc. When USC is included, the average tax rate for those individuals was 40.9pc.

The additional tax collected from those individuals - tax they would otherwise not have paid if the measures were not in place - totalled €25.8m, according to the latest High Income Earners Restriction report.

The latest figures also show that 54 people with adjusted incomes of €400,000 or more, who would not otherwise have paid any income tax in 2016, were brought into the tax net that year.

Research published during the summer by the Department of Finance's Tax Strategy Group showed that 26pc of Ireland's income earners, who each earn more than €50,000 a year, will pay 85pc of all income tax and USC collected this year by the Revenue Commissioners.

In 2017, personal income taxes of about €20bn were raised for the Exchequer, representing about 40pc of the total tax take that year.

That figure included €3.7bn in USC. In 2016, the total income tax take was €19.2bn. In 2016, people earning €50,000 a year or more accounted for 25pc of all earners, and they generated 80pc of the total income tax collected by the Exchequer.

The reports published today also show that 372 people with adjusted incomes of up to €400,000 paid an average effective tax rate of just 19.1pc in 2016. When USC was included, the figure rose to 28.6pc.

By comparison, the effective tax rate for someone with a €75,000 salary was about 35pc, according to the Irish Tax Institute.

Irish Independent