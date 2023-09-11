Budget 2024: ‘Many ways to skin a cat,’ says Taoiseach of potential USC cuts

The Taoiseach insisted there are “many ways to skin a cat” as he made clear that the Coalition has not yet agreed tax measures for the Budget.

Leo Varadkar was commenting on suggestions that the Government could move to introduce a cut to the Universal Social Charge (USC).

It came as Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin confirmed at his party’s think-in today that changes to USC are being considered by ministers.

The USC was introduced in 2010 amid the fallout from the financial crisis.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the issue on a visit to Belfast.

His Fine Gael party has previously pledged to abolish the charge entirely.

The Taoiseach’s word of caution comes after repeated reports that USC was now being examined as a means of putting more money in people’s pockets, with speculation centring on trimming the 4.5pc rate to 4pc, which would be worth more than €235 a year to every taxpayer.

“I think we've made a lot of progress on tax reform and reducing income tax and USC in the past number of years,” the Taoiseach said today.

“Somebody earning €40,000 today pays €3,000 less in income tax and USC than they did in 2014 and that's because of decisions made in Budgets by Michael Noonan, by Paschal Donohoe to both reduce income tax and reduce USC.

“The basic principle that we've agreed in the Programme for Government – all three parties have agreed to it – is that we will index tax bands and tax credits to bring about tax reforms that makes sure that people who are getting a pay increase this year – and most people will get a pay increase this year – don't lose half or even more than half of that in income tax, USC and PRSI (pay-related social insurance).

“Exactly how we do that... there are many ways to skin a cat and we’ll agree that before Budget Day.”

Tánaiste Micheal Martin said changes to the Universal Social Charge (USC) are being examined in Budget talks.

His party colleague and Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the income tax package will be the “most important part of the overall tax package in the Budget”.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Co Tipperary, Mr McGrath said it was important to achieve the fairest and most equitable distribution of tax reduction benefits.

“That means ensuring that people on low and middle incomes, as well as also higher incomes, benefit from the tax reductions.

“I'm examining a range of options across the income tax and USC codes to see what best achieves that and the ultimate tax package will be consistent with the Programme for Government.”

Mr McGrath said he was “doing a trawl” through the entire taxation code ahead of the Budget in October.

“I am examining the role that USC can play in that regard, but have come to no final decisions yet.”