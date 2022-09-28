Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, presenter Claire Byrne and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath in studio for the Budget phone-in on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Claire Byrne. Picture: Collins Agency

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have taken to the airwaves to defend the 2023 Budget.

Minister Donohoe announced the €11bn Budget yesterday, as the country battles against a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Among the main components is a package worth €1,100 for pensioners, an increase in the higher rate tax band to €40,000 and a reduction in childcare costs of about €170 per month.

The Budget – announced two weeks earlier than usual – will also see the introduction of a €600 energy credit paid out to households in three instalments to help stave off sky-rocketing energy costs.

In a special episode of RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, the ministers fielded questions from the general public, and explained how they believe the fiscal plan will help individuals and business across the country.

Mr Donohoe said while acknowledging there’s a “huge amount of uncertainty ahead”, he believes the Budget “will give help” over the next six months.

Mr McGrath added that the hallmark of their budgetary approach in recent years has been “flexibility and agility” and they don’t expect an “early intervention” will be needed next year.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath (left) with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as presenter Claire Byrne prepares to grill them over Budget 2023. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Agency

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath (left) with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as presenter Claire Byrne prepares to grill them over Budget 2023. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Agency

He also confirmed that the widening of the fuel allowance will not be implemented until the start of next year, meaning people who do not currently qualify will not get it before Christmas.

Neil Skeffington, a manufacturing business owner from Co Meath, said his electricity bill could triple from €600,000 to over €2m next year, but as his bill has not gone up significantly in the last year, he does not know if he will qualify for the new Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS)

Mr Donohoe confirmed that Mr Skeffington will not qualify for the TBESS. Mr Skeffington said he is facing into a very difficult period, and an energy price cap would have provided greater “certainty” to homes and businesses in the months ahead.

This sentiment was echoed by a business owner called Ronan, who said: “You're at the mercy of the market, you're at the mercy of the supplier.”

Mr Donohoe replied: “I can't hook up the national finances of our country to price movements in the future, that we can't predict and we can't control. But what I can do is we can say that over the next six months for the higher bills… paying above a certain level, we will cover up to a certain level but we won't go over 40pc of that cost.”

James, who is a landlord, asked why “small landlords are being treated unfairly compared to the larger corporate landlords?”.

"We did bring in a measure to try to make it more attractive for new rental accommodation to come into our market and we also brought in measures to help with the affordability of rent which I already know is high,” said Mr Donohoe.

James said it is “absolutely my intention” to sell off his four properties.

Meanwhile, Richard – who also rents four properties – said smaller landlords have been “thrown under the bus”.

"I have kept my rents the same for the last four or five even six years. I have not put up the rent and I get nothing whatsoever,” he added.

"I can see why a whole loads of people are just getting out. It looks like a two-tier market.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, presenter Claire Byrne and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath pictured ahead of the Budget Phone-in on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Claire Byrne show. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Agency

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, presenter Claire Byrne and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath pictured ahead of the Budget Phone-in on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Claire Byrne show. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Agency

Mary, who is paying rent for her daughter who is in college, said she cannot claim rent relief from her daughter’s rental, because it’s not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

"I do accept the point here of Mary, regarding if you're not paying tax, and if you don't have a relationship with the Revenue Commissioners, then you can't access the tax credit. That is true,” Mr Donohoe said.

Mr Donohoe said additional supports were brought in such as the €1,000 reduction in student fees and an increase in SUSI grant payments, which Mary and her daughter will benefit from. Mary said not everyone gets SUSI and “young students of Ireland are being left behind”.

“You're saying to the young people of Ireland ‘sorry, your rent doesn't count. Your parents are working two and three jobs to pay that rent, these fees, even with the €1,000 reduction, which are much higher than other countries in Europe. You don't count.’ We're forgetting about the young people of Ireland.”

Construction worker Brian asked for clarity on the 10pc concrete levy given the “construction industry is on its knees”. He said this will worsen an already bad situation. Brian said the price of everything has “doubled” since last year.

Mr Donohoe said the levy is necessary to pay for the mica redress scheme and they have looked at what impacts it will have on construction costs.

“I do acknowledge the risk that this could be passed on in some way, that it will affect the construction cost of new homes that have been built,” he said.

We're forgetting about the young people of Ireland. The Government is saying to them ‘sorry, your rent doesn’t count...you don't count’

"But there's another risk, and the risk that I mentioned a moment ago, that we will collectively face, if we take on additional spending commitments that are really significant, under mica one is, and not be open and honest about the fact that we will have to pay for it,” he added.

Jim works in foster care and he said the foster care allowance has not been increased in 13 years and that foster carers got “absolutely nothing” in the Budget.

Mr McGrath said he has a personal interest in foster care as his parents took in a foster child when he was young. He said he accepts that any figure that has not increased since 2009, “is in need of revision” and he will engage with the Children’s Minister, Roderic O’Gorman.

Jason paid college fees for two children and said he paid the whole amount up front to get a tax credit which applies to fees above €3,000 in one year. Mr McGrath confirmed that Jason will get €2,000 back on the €6,000 he paid at the start of the year.

Mary asked if the reduction will also apply to students doing a master’s course. Mr McGrath said the “free fees initiative doesn’t apply to postgrads” outside of SUSI recipients.

Bernie said she is “devastated” by the Budget, asking “why are people in the medium income” bracket being left out?

“€191 is all I gained yesterday,” she said.

“Why yet again are people in this income bracket forgotten about? Did anybody not say, ‘hold on a second here, there's a cohort of people here who are not getting the same benefits as the rest’.”

Mr McGrath said there is a “limit to what you can do through tax and that's why we have to look at all of the other levers that are there”, such as the energy credits.

Bernie said she hopes she will qualify for the free GP visit, because the last time she went to a doctor, she had to wait until she had a number of concerns.

“How can you tell me that's right? How can you tell me that somebody who's working full time, who's paying tax and all the rest, has to wait until there are a number of things wrong with me so I can afford to give that €50,” she added.

Margaret asked if she will lose her living alone allowance if she takes in a lodger. Mr McGrath confirmed that Margaret and others in her position will not lose the allowance, and the rent-a-room scheme allows her to earn €14,000 in rent tax-free.