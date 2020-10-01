| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Budget 2021: The future of wage subsidies, plans for carbon tax and help for older people – ten things we learned

Paschal Donohoe. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Paschal Donohoe. Photo: PA

Paschal Donohoe. Photo: PA

PA

Paschal Donohoe. Photo: PA

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has briefed TDs on how Budget 2021 will be drafted to safeguard against the possibility of Covid-19 remaining a threat throughout all of next year.

It will also be planned with the fall-out from a no-deal Brexit in mind.

There were few definitive answers on specific Budget measures, but Mr Donohoe offered hints on issues like the future of wage subsidies and supports for Covid-19-hit industries such as hospitality and aviation.

Related Content