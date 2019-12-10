Bruton denies caving to RTÉ demands as cash-strapped broadcaster to get €50m

The decision to allocate an additional €10m-a-year in State funding to RTÉ was made at Cabinet today.

Ministers also agreed to set up a Commission which Mr Bruton said will "consider how best to deliver and fund public service broadcasting into the future".

The announcement comes ahead of RTÉ director general Dee Forbes' appearance at an Oireachtas committee later today.

RTÉ’s financial difficulties see it preparing to cut 200 jobs and impose 15pc salary cuts on some of its best-paid talent as part of efforts to save €60m over three years.

Mr Bruton denied the new funding - which initially will come from the Department of Social Protection's budget - amounts to him caving in to RTÉ demands for financial support, insisting: "By no means no."

He said RTÉ made a submission to his department outlining its restructuring plans and a request for "significant public funding".

Mr Bruton added: "What we have done is met them half-way."

He said RTÉ had sought about "double what we are providing here" - a sum in the region of €100m.

Mr Bruton said today's twin-track approach - the extra funding and the setting up of a Commission on the Future of Public Service Broadcasting - are the "first step in a series of changes".

He said the government has recognised there needs to be changes, pointing to the 13pc evasion rates of the €160 TV Licence Fee.

There are plans to tender for a new collecting agent which Mr Bruton said could bring the evasion rate down to 7pc.

Ms Forbes is expected to be critical of delays in bringing in a new broadcasting charge to replace the licence fee when she appears before the Oireachtas Communications Committee later.

The charge would cover households that don't have TV Licences but watch RTÉ programming online.

Ms Forbes is to say that under current government plans the introduction of such a charge could be as much as seven years away and that this is "completely untenable".

“This lag in legislation is resulting in a further loss of €20m in public funding annually,” she adds in her opening statement.

Her expected remarks were put to Mr Bruton and he was asked if changes to the funding mechanism could be made sooner.

Mr Bruton said: "that remains to be seen."

He pointed to government plans to put the collection of the current TV licence fee out to tender and said: "It is believed that that would cut the default rate to about 7pc so that would be worth a significant sum of money to RTÉ."

He said a government working group found there was a need for additional work to consider a broadcasting charge.

Mr Bruton said the new Commission will have the opportunity to review the working group's findings and "make recommendations if it chooses."

The Commission is due to bring forward proposals on the future of public service broadcasting by September 2020.

Mr Bruton denied the introduction of a broadcasting charge is being delayed until after the next general election.

Meanwhile, the government has been urged to broaden the remit of the planned Commission to include all media.

The call came from the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Its Irish Secretary Séamus Dooley said a Commission limited to public service broadcasting would be a “missed opportunity for a strategic review of all aspects of the media in Ireland”.

While welcoming the move he said the NUJ has been calling for a Commission on the future of all media - print, broadcast and digital "for many years".

He argued there is a "compelling case" for such a Commission to examine media ownership, control, market dominance, employment standards and measures to address the lack of diversity and representation of many groups.

He said there's "no reason" why such a Commission could not be set up.

Mr Dooley also said "it's impossible to talk about broadcasting in Ireland today without considering the policy of Communicorp in banning selected journalists and representatives of certain media organisations.”

He expressed concern at Mr Bruton's remarks that he was meeting RTÉ half-way.

Mr Dooley argued that: "successive governments have failed in their obligations to RTE and there can be no more kicking the can down the road safely past the next election date."

