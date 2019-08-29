MINISTER Richard Bruton has said he has “great confidence” in ‘swing-gate’ TD Maria Bailey and supports run for Fine Gael in the next election.

Bruton backs 'swing-gate' TD Bailey to run for Fine Gael in next election

He said he “absolutely” supports Ms Bailey remaining on the party’s ticket in Dun Laoghaire.

In recent weeks, a number of Cabinet ministers have been lukewarm in backing and Bailey’s candidacy in the wake of her personal injury claim against a Dublin hotel.

Ms Bailey took legal action against the Dean Hotel after a fall from a swing on a night out.

She has since dropped the case.

Mr Bruton said: “I have great confidence in Maria Bailey. She may have made a mistake - what one of us have not made a mistake?

“She has admitted her mistake and she is offering herself for election by the electorate...

“The electorate will make this decision but Maria Bailey is someone that I strongly support to be on the ticket.”

Business minister Heather Humphreys said she believes Ms Bailey “has paid a high price and I feel that ultimately it is up to the electorate in that constituency to decide whether Maria Bailey is elected to the Dáil in the next election or not.”

Online Editors