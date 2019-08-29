Bruton backs 'swing-gate' TD Bailey to run for Fine Gael in next election
MINISTER Richard Bruton has said he has “great confidence” in ‘swing-gate’ TD Maria Bailey and supports run for Fine Gael in the next election.
He said he “absolutely” supports Ms Bailey remaining on the party’s ticket in Dun Laoghaire.
In recent weeks, a number of Cabinet ministers have been lukewarm in backing and Bailey’s candidacy in the wake of her personal injury claim against a Dublin hotel.
Ms Bailey took legal action against the Dean Hotel after a fall from a swing on a night out.
She has since dropped the case.
Mr Bruton said: “I have great confidence in Maria Bailey. She may have made a mistake - what one of us have not made a mistake?
“She has admitted her mistake and she is offering herself for election by the electorate...
“The electorate will make this decision but Maria Bailey is someone that I strongly support to be on the ticket.”
Business minister Heather Humphreys said she believes Ms Bailey “has paid a high price and I feel that ultimately it is up to the electorate in that constituency to decide whether Maria Bailey is elected to the Dáil in the next election or not.”
Online Editors
Related Content
- Paschal Donohoe refuses to say if he supports 'swing-gate' TD Maria Bailey running for Fine Gael in election
- 'I think she's paid the price' - Minister Madigan says she is 'beyond reproach' following Maria Bailey 'swing-gate' saga