Brother of teenager shot dead on Bloody Sunday moved by roll-call tribute from Bob Dylan

The brother of a man who was killed on Bloody Sunday has described what it felt like after Bob Dylan “recognised the horror” of the day 13 civilians were shot dead.

John Kelly heard the Nobel Prize winner speak his teenage brother Michael’s name 51 years after the 1972 atrocity in Derry.

“It means a lot,” he told the Irish Times.

“The fact Bob Dylan recognised the horror of the day itself and all those innocent people murdered by the British.”

Michael Kelly (17) was one of the 13 civil-rights protesters shot when soldiers from the British Army’s parachute regiment opened fire during the anti-internment march which John also attended.

Dylan read out Michael’s name as part of a roll-call recorded for his Theme Time Radio Hour programme.

The newly unearthed audio was played for the first time to surviving families in Derry.

“What really got to me was that he named every one of the victims,” John said.

“The personal element is there. I do feel the time when he did it, he did feel for the families and for what happened that day.”

The Museum of Free Derry worker remembered his brother as “really, really happy”.

He recalled how he had been rearing pigeons and securing a new job at a tailor’s while dating a girl.

“Actually, when you’re listening to the list of names being spoken by Bob Dylan, you’re waiting for your own brother’s name,” he explained.

“Sure enough, when Michael’s did come out, it really got to me emotionally.”

An edited version of the original audio was released on social media by the Bloody Sunday Trust ahead of an upcoming event to mark the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30.

It was sent to the trust’s event co-ordinator Declan McLaughlin by a “Dylan-mad” friend in the USA.

“When the guy sent me the audio three weeks ago, I didn’t know what it was,” John said.

“He just said, ‘Have a listen to this.’ So I hit play, and all of a sudden it was Bob Dylan talking about Bloody Sunday.

"It was heart-stopping. Then I played it to the family members, and some of them had tears. To a lot of people, having Bob Dylan say something, it’s like having the pope read out the names.

“But I didn’t know what to do with it. Because it’s part of a radio show, it was public domain. So I put the images [from the online post] together as part of the events. It’s been really positive for the families, especially coming out of the 50th anniversary last year.”

Dylan hosted Theme Time Radio Hour on satellite radio from 2006 to 2009 and took listeners on a journey through musical history on a weekly basis.

He focused on Bloody Sunday on October 3, 2007.

“On January 30, 1972, 30,000 people marched into Derry, in a march organised by the civil rights association,” he told listeners.

"Armoured cars appeared from behind barriers.

"British troops boxed in hundreds of people.

"All of the soldiers were fully armed with combat rifles. Suddenly shots rang out. At the end of the day 13 people lay dead and 17 wounded.”

Punctuated by U2’s Sunday Bloody Sunday, Dylan continued to read the names of all those who died including Jack Duddy, Paddy Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, Hugh Gilmour, Kevin McElhinney, Michael McDaid, William Nash, John Young, Michael Kelly, Jim Wray, Gerald Donaghey, Gerard McKinney, William McKinney and John Johnston.”

John Johnston died in hospital four months after being injured, although his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Maeve McLaughlin, hailed the recording as particularly meaningful for all the bereaved families.

“The issue of Bloody Sunday is in the DNA of Derry,” she said.

"It also resonates internationally."

She described the audio as a symbol of efforts stemming from the 50th anniversary to acknowledge the role of the families and shine a spotlight on the city’s efforts at conflict transformation.