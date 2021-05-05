Broadcasting Authority of Ireland concerned about online abuse of women politicians and journalists 

Social media platforms will be accountable to the new independent regulator. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The proposed new Media Commission that will include an Online Safety Commissioner will see the end of social media platforms self-regulating themselves, an Oireachtas Committee has been told.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), whose staff and functions will be transferred to the new commission, told the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday that online platforms will be required to be accountable to the new independent regulator.

The BAI’s deputy chief executive Celine Craig also said the authority is particularly concerned about the targeting of women politicians and journalists online.

"We take note of the targeting of journalists and politicians and women journalists and politicians in particular,” Ms Craig told TDs and senators.

The committee is currently considering the general scheme of the Online Safety and Media Regulations Bill.

This draft law envisages that "the era of self-regulation is over" and there will be a requirement for platforms to be accountable to the independent regulator, Ms Craig said.

She said the BAI believes there might be some benefit in specifying that gender-based abuse would be considered harmful under the provisions of the new legislation.

The issue of online abuse against politicians and journalists was raised by Senators Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil) and Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael).

Ms Craig said an early priority of the new Media Commission will be to set up a reporting regime for online platforms, so that it will be in a position to take a view on their performance and compliance with the new law.

Ms Craig said it was not envisioned that the regulator would be involved in the day-to-day management of complaints but that it would take a view as to the adequacy of mechanisms to deal with complaints that platforms put in place.

She said that the onus will be on platforms to "speedily and urgently deal with complaints that fall in their lap".

Meanwhile, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) told the committee there is a potential for a “regulatory lacuna” as the bill “expressly excludes material that violates data protection or privacy law from falling within the scope of harmful content” under the Media Commission’s remit.

Deputy commissioner Anna Morgan said the DPC believed the new commission should have the power to regulate all types of harmful online content as there are clear limitations to the reach of data protection legislation

Ms Morgan said the DPC is finding it difficult to deal with an increasing number of complaints about user-generated content that is considered offensive, harmful, defamatory or detrimental to the health and safety of one or more individuals.

The DPC doesn't have power to order the takedown of content, and data protection law makes it a complicated process that usually doesn't yield an outcome that the complainant is satisfied with, Ms Morgan said.

The BAI's CEO Michael O'Keeffe said it will bring "considerable knowledge and regulatory expertise" to the work of the new Media Commission.

Current BAI activities relevant to commission include regulation of harmful content and work in areas like disinformation or fake news, he said.

Mr O’Keeffe said the BAI currently has around 40 staff and will “clearly” need to recruit more ahead of the establishment of the Media Commission.

