British tourists will get VAT break from January, but not Irish tourists in UK

BRITISH tourists in Ireland will be able to claim back VAT on purchases of goods worth over €75 after the UK actually leaves the EU in just over a month’s time.

But Irish people who make visits to Britain won’t be able to claim back VAT on purchases in the same way — because the UK has announced that it will end all rebates for citizens of third-party countries from 1 January 2021.

The British buyer could avail of a €18 rebate from the Irish Exchequer on a spend of €75, the Dáil was told, whereas a traveller coming home here from the neighbouring landmass will be entitled to nothing.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is to introduce an amendment to the Brexit Omnibus Bill to set the rebate threshold at €75 — after many TDs said the original figure of €175 in the legislation was too high and would further burden retailers in this country who were crippled with current conditions.

The new lower threshold will apply to citizens from other third countries, such as Canada and Japan, with many demands for provision to be withdrawn in its entirely.

Labour Party spokesman Brendan Howlin said the imposition of any threshold at all was an unnecessary burden to souvenir, craft shops and other other outlets, saying it had not existed before.

But Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming, said many other countries operated much higher thresholds for the reclamation of VAT than Ireland had originally proposed, giving the example of France.

Mr Fleming referred to potential lost revenue if there was no threshold at all, and said that setting the bar at a certain level was necessary to counter the “potential for abuse.”

He pointed out that British law required paperwork for a VAT reclaim only in excess of £400, and it was possible there could be a double reclaim in both jurisdictions.

Ged Nash of the Labour Party said the measure would cost jobs in the retail sector, with similar criticism from Sinn Féin and Independent Deputies.

Sean Crowe, SF for Dublin South West, said the retail and tourism sectors were on their knees. “It is going to do more harm than anything. We have to look to what’s good for the Irish economy — the road the British are bringing their country down is the wrong road.”

His colleague, John Brady of Wicklow, said the Government had overstepped the mark. Fianna Fáil backbencher Éamon Ó Cuiv said the move would be a “disaster’ for tourist shops on the West coast.

But Mr Fleming said the Bill provided the legal basis to protect Exchequer revenues and to “control and minimise the scope of abuse of the scheme.

“This is something I believe is relevant when consideration is given to Ireland’s proximity to the UK and, and the volume of traffic between the two countries.”

He added: “Minister Donohoe took on board everything that was said during the debate today, and in recognition of the challenges faced facing the retail sector is coming with an amendment to reduce it to €75 — which is a very substantial reduction from the original figure.”

An amendment was tabled in the name of Independent TD Denis Naughten, to drop the new threshold for VAT reclaim, none having existed before.

But it was soundly defeated by 77 votes to 48 at 6.40pm.

Mr Naughten had earlier mocked Mr Fleming’s concern about double reclaims of VAT in both Ireland and Britain, and thus his concerns for the

Chancellor of the Exchequer. “The last parliament that was worried about that abolished itself in 1800,” Mr Naughten said, referring to the disappearance

of Grattan’s parliament in the Act of Union.

“Let’s worry about our small business around the country and not worry about the British coffers.”

Mr Fleming there the remained the possibility of a Government amendment on the subject in the Seanad, but added: “I have gone as far as I can this evening on behalf of the Government.”

Online Editors