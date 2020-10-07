BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson contacted Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday after it emerged that Level 5 lockdown had been recommended by Nphet.

Government sources said Mr Johnson sought information from Mr Martin about the implications of such a move for Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin revealed his communication with Mr Johnson at Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meeting this evening.

Mr Johnson contacted the Taoiseach about the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation and how it would affect Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.

The Government decided not to implement the recommendation and instead announced Level 3 restrictions for the whole country the following day.

There were further contacts between Mr Martin and Mr Johnson about the need for further engagement on Covid-19.

Efforts are being made to arrange a phone call between the two leaders.

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases on both sides of the border Mr Martin spoke to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill on Monday.

He told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight that the situation in the North is "particularly serious" and the Northern Ireland Executive needs "financial firepower from London."

Online Editors