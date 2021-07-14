The British Government is ‘wrong’ to impose an amnesty on crimes committed in the Northern Ireland Troubles, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

“It is the wrong approach – even if there was a previous commitment in an election manifesto, or something like that,” Mr Coveney said.

If London persists in its unilateral action, “the consequences of that would not be good,” he said on his way into a Cabinet meeting.

Mr Coveney said he had spoken to Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis last night about the announcement this morning. The Government here considered it a “position paper” as part of an overall consultation process previously agreed at talks in Dublin.

“Our concern was that it was draft legislation,” Mr Coveney said. He said the Government still regarded the Stormont House Agreement between the two Governments from 2014 as being the basis of dealing with legacy issues.

Read More

This had been reflected in the New Decade New Approach deal struck to restore the Stormont institutions, he said. “This is the best way to ensure justice.

“What the British Government is now saying is that they don’t believe there should be a legal route to justice any longer.”

It was proposing to bring in a Statute of Limitations dating back to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998.

He said he didn’t believe this was what was wanted by the Northern Ireland parties, nor by victim groups. Yet the British Government had presented its position as if it were a fait accompli.

But he added: “The commitment from the Secretary of State to me is that we are in the middle of a consultation process.”

He said he hoped London was not suggesting it would pursue a unilateral position in defiance of the wishes of the people and parties of Northern Ireland.

He said both Governments had also agreed that the consultation process could be carried out with “an open mind.”

Mr Coveney declared: “An amnesty with a statute of limitations is not a basis for moving forward.

“We’re not convinced by that approach, and I don’t think that victims and their families are either.” Legacy issues had to be focused on those people and the wishes of the parties within Northern Ireland, and the approach suggested by the British Prime Minister and the Northern Secretary did not do that.

Only by achieving consensus could progress be made, he said. It was the basis of all the achievements made in Northern Ireland, down to the Good Friday Agreement itself.

In a statement from his department this evening, Mr Coveney said a process of intensive engagement had been agreed with the British Government and the Northern Ireland parties to find a collective way forward on legacy issues.

“The 2014 Stormont House agreement provides the framework but we have always been ready to discuss agreed ways to strengthen it further, or address specific concerns around it,” he said.

“We do not believe the UK proposals published today can be the basis for dealing with legacy cases, or would be supported by the parties or people in Northern Ireland, and there will be a strong onus on the UK Government in the engagement process to explain how their proposals could fully comply with their ECHR and other legal and international human rights obligations, or properly meet the needs of victims and their families.

“Above all, only through a collective approach can we hope to deal with these issues comprehensively and fairly and in a way that meets the needs of bereaved families and victims, and society as a whole.”