British Government offers olive branch on controversial law as crunch Brexit talks continue

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will assess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged

THE British Government has said it will drop controversial clauses in a new law that the EU says breaches the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement if solutions are found in the coming days.

The move is an apparent olive branch as crunch Brexit trade talks continue in Brussels ahead of an expected call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

There was consternation in the EU and Ireland over the UK Government's Internal Market Bill (IMB) which breaches international law and undermines sections of the Withdrawal Agreement related to Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tweeted a link to the British Government announcement this afternoon.

For info: UK Government statement on the UK-EU Joint Committee and the Implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol - https://t.co/AHOiDZbgHU https://t.co/t4Np2fxokD — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 7, 2020

Yesterday he renewed a warning that the ratification of any trade deal would be put at risk if the IMB and another planned taxation Bill was passed.

The British statement says it is committed to the full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol "in a pragmatic, proportionate way which recognises Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s customs territory, and upholds the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions".

It said the British Government set out last September that Parliament would be asked to support the use of certain clauses in the IMB and any similar clauses in a subsequent Finance Bill "only in circumstances where the fundamental purposes of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be undermined."

This was taking into account the finding of "satisfactory solutions" regarding determining those goods “at risk” of entering the EU market; upholding the principle of “unfettered access” by removing export declarations for Northern Ireland goods moving to Great Britain; and protecting against the inadvertent risk of “reach back” of the Protocol’s state aid provisions to companies with no link, or only a trivial one, to commercial operations taking place in Northern Ireland.

The statement said that "Since then, the UK and the EU have worked constructively together through the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee.

"Discussions continue to progress and final decisions are expected in the coming days.

"If the solutions being considered in those discussions are agreed", the UK Government would be prepared to remove clause 44 on export declarations and deactivate clauses 45 and 47, concerning state aid" to the effect that "they could be used only when consistent with the United Kingdom’s rights and obligations under international law."

The statement said: "Good progress continues to be made regarding the decision as to which goods are ‘at risk’ of entering the EU market. Talks continue this afternoon.

“In the light of those discussions, the Government will keep under review the content of the forthcoming Taxation Bill."

