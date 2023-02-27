King Charles is meeting the president of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen this afternoon

Britain's King Charles will hold an audience with the president of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen on Monday afternoon.

It has been confirmed the pair will have tea together at Windsor Castle, ahead of an expected meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before the potential announcement of a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so."

After arriving in London earlier, Ms Von Leyen tweeted: “I’m glad to be in the UK today to meet with Prime Minister @RishiSunak. I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend.”

Earlier, Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long has said she is hopeful but “nervous” over the supposedly imminent deal.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, the former Justice Minister said: “It certainly looks as though things are being choreographed in that direction. I’m always nervous because obviously in the last few moments, there can always be things that go awry

“Hopefully we’re now in a position that I think we would all have liked to have been in some time ago,” she added.

She also spoke of the kind of deal her party believes would be best for Northern Ireland.

“Things like having dual market access, a reduction in the amount of bureaucracy for business locally but also stability.”

One of the biggest sticking points in the Protocol deal is any involvement of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Under the terms of the protocol, the ECJ has jurisdiction to rule on matters of EU law in Northern Ireland, with the oversight including the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

“I think if European law needs to be upheld there is a certain logic that the European Court of Justice would have to have some involvement but I think if the EU are willing to flex a little on that matter I think it demonstrates that they are serious about trying to get a deal that addresses people’s concerns,” she said.

“One of the big criticisms of the EU that is probably valid is that it moves quite slowly, one of the reasons is because it has to consult all of the member states

“That’s something the EU has been open to right from the beginning.

“They believe that Northern Ireland needs to be consulted in the same way that other countries that are outside the EU but within the trading arrangements are consulted,” she continued.

Speculation that this would come down to a series of votes in the assembly would be “incredibly destabilising to politics,” said the MLA for east Belfast.

Ms Long added that if it did come down to votes in the Assembly, the only answer would be to “reform the institutions”.

Former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith tweeted: “Political instability in Northern Ireland has had major impacts across the most fragile part of our country - I am confident @RishiSunak has the focus & clarity to ensure any deal today addresses the major causes of this instability and seeks to deliver a brighter future.”

Meanwhile, Tory Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg said the "devil is in the detail" of any deal.

The former Cabinet minister told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "There are two things we need to know: one is what the DUP thinks, because the protocol itself sets out in its first article that it is subsidiary to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement.

"So, if the DUP doesn't think that it meets test, that will be very influential among Conservative MPs.

"I'm afraid with all the EU deals the devil is in the detail, so when people say 'we need to see the legal text', they are not larking about, they really want to see it to understand what the effect is."

He also told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "From what I've heard, he (Rishi Sunak) has done very well, but I'm not sure he has achieved the objective of getting the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) back into powersharing, which is the fundamental point of it.”