Britain and Ireland both to have leaders of Indian heritage, with scope to make common cause

Senan Molony

Ireland and Britain will soon both have leaders with Indian backgrounds at the same time.

Leo Varadkar will again become Taoiseach in mid-December, and it is to be hoped he can strike up a good working relationship with Rishi Sunak.

