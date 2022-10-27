Britain and Ireland both to have leaders of Indian heritage, with scope to make common cause

Ireland and Britain will soon both have leaders with Indian backgrounds at the same time.

Leo Varadkar will again become Taoiseach in mid-December, and it is to be hoped he can strike up a good working relationship with Rishi Sunak.

Remarkably, both men are sons of fathers who worked as a GP. And they have siblings in the medical field. There are similarities too in their high levels of educational attainment.

Their ascendance at the same time augurs well for mutual cooperation, but also challenges what used to be called the Ascendancy in the north of this island.

Many unionists chose to make Leo Varadkar a political hate figure in the wake of Brexit, amid Irish demands for a “backstop” to protect the Good Friday Agreement – a device that later transmuted into the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It was “us-and-them” rhetoric from a viewpoint that has always portrayed itself as under siege.

But seizing on Varadkar’s background, and then appearing to sneer at it, came perilously close to racism.

The veteran unionist politician John Taylor, a former MP now grandly titled Lord Kilclooney, was accused of making racist tweets when he referred to the Fine Gael leader as “the Indian” and as a “typical Indian” in November 2017 and February 2018.

In the first instance, Taylor claimed he had forgotten how to spell Varadkar’s surname – despite spelling it correctly in a previous tweet. A few months later he was accused of using the slur “typical Indian”. Asked to explain, Lord Kilclooney wrote of Varadkar’s attitude to Northern Ireland being “typical of this particular half-Indian”.

Taylor may by now be a dinosaur, but the 84-year-old still figuratively represents a large constituency. It should be remembered that he was once a deputy leader of the Ulster Unionists. Nonetheless, he seemed not beyond playing to the lowest common denominator.

Any prolongation of outdated and backward attitudes is not just gauche, but dangerous. At another level, it possibly partly explains why unionism has failed to win the support of new communities in Northern Ireland – with minorities understandably mistrustful of majoritarian superiority and assumed entitlement to dominate.

They have flocked instead to Alliance and Sinn Féin.

And now backwardism is confronted with what it could naturally never have countenanced – a Hindu prime minister in 10 Downing Street. At one level it is tempting to mock old outlooks by paraphrasing an old Northern Ireland joke, as to whether Rishi Sunak is likely to prove a Catholic Hindu or a Protestant Hindu.

It would be nice to think that some of the Kilclooney ilk would be suitably embarrassed at being so obviously ambushed by their own past attitudes. But whether or no, the conjunction of two “typical Indian” stereotypes in power in London and Dublin points to the visible dead-end of unreconstructed unionism.

More agreeably, however, there are individuals from other walks of life who are exploring a new dispensation.

They include such thoughtful people as Trevor Ringland, James Nesbitt and Patrick Kielty, all of whom appear to have had quite enough of the old knee-jerk unionist resort to us-and-them. Ironically, Sunak is from a long-established settler community. Apart from his Punjabi heritage, his family stems from East Africa – where there have been expatriate Indian communities for centuries.

The architect of Indian resistance to British rule, Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi, spent 21 years in South Africa. And Gandhi’s policy of non-violence drew on examples from 19th-century Irish nationalists, such as boycotting.

Now, however, it’s normal and wise to reach out and embrace all those of difference as well as similarity. Rishi and Leo can no doubt make common cause.