Brian Stanley profile: The Sinn Féin TD who hardly knows how to use Facebook but finds himself at centre of IRA tweet furore

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has come in for significant criticism for a tweet last weekend that referenced two atrocities. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has come in for significant criticism for a tweet last weekend that referenced two atrocities. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hugh O'Connell

ON Monday morning Brian Stanley sat in his constituency office with his Sinn Féin ally Aidan Mullins. The Laois county councillor asked the embattled TD straight out whether he really had sent the tweet that was causing so much controversy. 

Mr Mullins had his suspicions because, according to him, Mr Stanley “would hardly know how to put a post up on Facebook”. As Mr Mullins put it: “Brian is always saying don't put on social media what you wouldn't put up on a poster down in the town centre. He is very suspicious around social media.”

Mr Stanley is facing calls to be removed as chair of the Public Accounts Committee over the tweet last Saturday, which referenced an IRA attack on the British army at Kilmichael in 1920, which killed 17 Auxiliaries, and the Provisional IRA’s ambush on the Parachute Regiment at Warrenpoint in 1979.

