Brian Stanley in profile: the Sinn Féin TD whose tweet about two IRA atrocities has led to calls for sanctions

ON Monday morning Brian Stanley sat in his constituency office with his Sinn Féin ally Aidan Mullins. The Laois county councillor asked the embattled TD straight out whether he really had sent the tweet that was causing so much controversy.

Mr Mullins had his suspicions because, according to him, Mr Stanley “would hardly know how to put a post up on Facebook”. As Mr Mullins put it: “Brian is always saying don't put on social media what you wouldn't put up on a poster down in the town centre. He is very suspicious around social media.”

Mr Stanley is facing calls to be removed as chair of the Public Accounts Committee over the tweet last Saturday, which referenced an IRA attack on the British army at Kilmichael in 1920, which killed 17 Auxiliaries, and the Provisional IRA’s ambush on the Parachute Regiment at Warrenpoint in 1979.

“2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

According to Mr Mullins, Mr Stanley confirmed he posted the tweet and explained that he was trying to convey his belief that both attacks, perpetrated nearly 60 years apart, had the effect of forcing the British into negotiations.

Mr Mullins does not believe that Mr Stanley should resign as PAC chair, nor indeed does he believe that the three-term Laois-Offaly TD owes an apology to the victims of the Warrenpoint attack. “When it comes to demands to apologise to the Parachute Regiment, it'll be a cold day in hell before I do that,” Mr Mullins, who has campaigned with Mr Stanley for nearly 20 years, told Independent.ie.

When Mr Stanley made his political breakthrough in Laois over two decades ago he did so with the help of venerated Republicans like Martin McGuinness and Joe Cahill who came down to canvass for him, according to his wife Caroline Dwane Stanley, who is a councillor for Sinn Féin in Portlaoise.

Particularly prominent among the canvassers in 1999, when Stanley would win a town council seat, was Alex Maskey, the MLA and current Assembly Speaker. Ms Dwane Stanley told LaoisToday earlier this year that Mr Maskey was one of the politicians she most admires.

“Alex led by example when he was mayor of Belfast. He went over and beyond to reach out to Unionists in the North, and was the first Republican to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast in honour of those who died at the Battle of the Somme,” she said.

Mr Maskey also landed himself in a Twitter controversy two years ago when he described the North as a “putrid little statelet”. But while he doubled down, Mr Stanley has apologised in recent days.

But the deleted tweet highlights that he is not an accidental Sinn Féin-er, rather he is considered by politicians locally to be somewhat of an ideologue. Mr Stanley became involved in the republican movement in the 1980s, around the time of the hunger strikes, having returned to Portlaoise from England where he worked for a period.

At that time, in a town famous for a prison housing some of the most notorious IRA members, he was almost the sole flag bearer for Sinn Féin. “It wouldn't have been known as a republican town,” Mr Mullins recalled. “Particularly when you had the prison and a lot of prison officers.”

Elected to the town council in 1999, Mr Stanley took a seat on the county council in 2004 and retained it in 2009. In between there were two general election campaigns in 2002 and 2007 where he incrementally improved his vote.

By the time of the Fianna Fáil meltdown in 2011, he was ready to unseat junior minister John Moloney. He has held the Dáil seat in every election since. In February, on the crest of the Sinn Féin wave, he topped the poll with 16,654 first preferences votes, nearly double the nearest candidate, Barry Cowen.

During that election campaign, he made sure to mention in his literature that it was local Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan, the then justice minister, who was behind a controversial plan to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary. “He gave him fierce hell over that,” says one local politician.

Nonetheless, political opponents, who asked not to be named, have plenty of praise for Mr Stanley. “He is a polite fella, very calm, a man of his word, he is not a messer,” says one. Another describes him as a “good constituency worker” who diligently deals with queries on social welfare, housing and health.

One bone of contention locally was the decision to co-opt his wife to his council seat in 2011, with one local source saying: “There was a view amongst the Sinn Féin people that it was a family stitch-up and led to some people falling out with the party at the time.”

Mr Stanley was Sinn Féin environment spokesperson for five years, proposing laws to scrap the household charge, which was the precursor to the property tax, and water charges.

In 2013 he proposed legislation to ban fluoridation of the Irish water supply. He said at the time it had “become a mainstream issue”, denounced the “pro-fluoridation lobby” and questioned the health benefits of adding it to the public drinking water supply to reduce tooth decay. There is comprehensive scientific evidence showing that fluoride in water supplies poses no risk to health.

More recently, Mr Stanley was Sinn Féin’s communications spokesperson, before landing the plum PAC gig over the summer. It was a surprise move to some who had expected the likes of the more media-savvy David Cullinane or Matt Carthy to be in contention for the role.

Mr Stanley has described himself in press releases as the “Sinn Féin chair of the Public Accounts Committee” - a move that has caused unease among some former members. “The Public Accounts Committee is meant to be apolitical,” says one.

But considerably more unease has been caused by his tweet last Saturday that has once again engulfed his party in more IRA-related controversy.