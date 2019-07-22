Brian Cowen making 'progress' in hospital, but 'long road ahead', says brother of former taoiseach

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen is making progress as he continues to undergo treatment in hospital for a serious illness, according to his brother Barry.

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen is making progress as he continues to undergo treatment in hospital for a serious illness, according to his brother Barry.

Barry Cowen has spoken publicly for the first time about his brother’s condition since the former Fianna Fáil leader was hospitalised earlier this month. Mr Cowen (59) remains in a Dublin hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“Brian’s progress is slow, but it’s progress nonetheless,” Barry Cowen, , the Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, told RTÉ’s Liveline programme. “There might be a long road ahead, but there’s a road ahead - and we’re delighted that that’s the case.”

He said the Cowen family was “greatly encouraged and most thankful for all the messages of goodwill that are flooding in from, obviously from our hometown and country, but throughout the country”.

Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Barry Cowen. Photo: Collins

Barry Cowen was speaking after golfer Shane Lowry’s victory in The Open at Royal Portrush yesterday. The Cowens and the Lowrys both hail from the town of Clara in Co Offaly.

“Yesterday and the weekend has given us all a great lift because it was a fantastic achievement and we share in that the same as any other member of the community or the town does,” he said.

“The golf was on in the room, no one no more than himself [Brian Cowen] would love to be there. I was there with him myself 10 years ago in Baltray, ” Mr Cowen added in reference to Shane Lowry’s Irish Open victory a decade ago.

READ MORE: Vincent Hogan: 'There's a likeability to Shane Lowry, the sense of someone recognising the privilege this life brings'

Online Editors