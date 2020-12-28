Brexit with a deal still ‘lose-lose’: McGuinness

Ireland’s European Commissioner has said Brexit is still a “lose-lose situation” despite the last-minute ­Christmas Eve trade deal.

Mairead McGuinness warned of the implications for business, trade and fisheries while saying she hopes the agreement will form a positive basis for renewed cooperation with the UK. The Financial Services Commissioner also said she was confident Ireland would be “the major recipient” of a €5bn EU fund being set up to help member states affected by Brexit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is due to brief Cabinet today on the deal in a meeting that was brought forward by a day as part of the process of ratifying the agreement. The deal is set to be voted on by MPs in Westminster on Wednesday.

Ms McGuinness said the full implications of the agreement on the future relationship between the EU and UK would only begin to be felt over time.

The commissioner said talks “went to the wire” and described the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier as “a superstar”, adding: “His deep understanding of Ireland was an immense asset.”

She argued that European unity had been given a massive boost by Brexit but suggested the deal “defies the normal gravity of trade talks” where the parties generally want greater co-ordination – not less – and the removal of barriers. “The EU continues to view Brexit as a lose-lose situation – but we hope this deal will be a positive basis for renewed co-operation.”

January 1 will mark a new era of trading with the UK for businesses and it “will be harder” due to increased paperwork and customs checks at EU-UK borders, the Commissioner warned.

“Fortunately on the island of Ireland the Northern Ireland Protocol means there will be no hard Border,” she said.

For food sales to the UK, she said, “the deal is better than no deal” but there would not be unfettered market access and barriers to trade do kick in.

“The scenes of trucks queuing on UK motorways were a sign of what can happen when the free flow of goods is interrupted,” she said, adding: “transport costs will increase.”

“Given the ‘take back control’ narrative from the UK, including control of their waters, it is no surprise that our fishing communities are deeply concerned.”

Again she argued: “A no deal would be worse,” but conceded: “that is little comfort when over five-and-a-half years the EU will relinquish 25pc of the value of fish stocks caught in UK waters.”

There have been concerns that Ireland will face stiff competition from other EU countries such as France in the race to secure a decent share of the EU’s €5bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Ms McGuinness said most of the funds would be paid next year and “Ireland stands to benefit significantly... given our high degree of economic integration with the UK”.

She did not speculate how much Ireland will get but said: “The particular and unique difficulties that confront Ireland post-Brexit have been well recognised, understood and accepted by the Commission and indeed by the member states. I am confident Ireland will be the major recipient for funding under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.”

She said one area where work remained was financial services. “We are hoping to move forward on regulatory co-operation – similar to what we have in place with the USA – and aim to agree a memorandum of understanding on this by March,” she added.

