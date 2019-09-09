Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Ireland are in a predicament whether to protect our position in the European Single Market or the Good Friday Agreement.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Ireland are in a predicament whether to protect our position in the European Single Market or the Good Friday Agreement.

'Brexit is bad and there's no making it good' - Brendan Howlin says priority has to be Good Friday Agreement

After the government admitted that some checks on goods imported from the North will be required in order to protect the single market if there is a no-deal, Mr Howlin said that a borderless Northern Ireland must be prioritised.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland ahead of Leo Varadkar's meeting with Boris Johnson in Dublin, the Labour leader said that "we must protect the Good Friday Agreement".

"Brexit is bad and there is no making it good," he said.

"Our job from the beginning was to make it have the least impact as possible, certainly in terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I think that Boris Johnson's approach to this at the very beginning has never been one of principle.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD meetsUK Prime Minister Boris Johnston at Government Buildings, Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

"It's always been one of pragmatic politics for himself. He wants to see how he can manoeuvre a general election and get himself a majority and I think there is flexibility in relation to that.

"We're going to have to protect the Good Friday agreement. I think it can be done within the context of an agreement that can be now got with the UK, because we certainly can't exclude ourselves from the single market.

"And if we don't have the protection of the single market on the island of Ireland, as Irish goods enter the single market in either France or the Netherlands and that would be ruinous for us," he added.

Online Editors