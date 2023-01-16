Brexit has left Northern Ireland wide open for food fraud, warns expert

Brexit has left Northern Ireland and Great Britain wide open to opportunities for food fraud, according to a leading global food security expert.

Chris Elliott is a professor of food safety and microbiology at Queen's University, Belfast and founder of its Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS).

As the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol rumbles on, “goods that are coming from Europe into Northern Ireland are subject to some inspections, but very few,” he said. “There isn’t the same degree of rigour that there was pre-Brexit.”

A lot of businesses have been saying they quite like the protocol, but their tune might change when full checks and inspections come in with its proper implementation, said Prof Elliott.

Meanwhile, controls around GB imports are even more lax in the wake of Brexit.

“A lot of food from outside the EU that comes into Britain actually makes its way through Europe, particularly through big ports like Rotterdam,” he said.

“When we were part of the EU, that was our first line of defence because anything coming into Rotterdam to be sold in the EU market was subject to checks and inspections.”

Not the case now, with no-one caring what’s in GB-bound lorries as long as they don’t stop and unload in Europe.

And while the EU itself supplies an estimated 30% of food eaten in the UK, EU exports to GB have not been subject to any checks and inspections since Brexit.

“They were going to put checks and measures in place, but Jacob Rees-Mogg said actually that’s going to be too expensive,” said Prof Elliott. “His view was, no, we won’t do any checks and inspections, let’s just leave it for industry to do.

“So, we’ve got those two vulnerabilities. We’ve food that’s coming from outside Europe that isn’t being checked in Europe now, and European food which isn’t being inspected at all.

“I know these people who cheat and conduct fraud and they’re just rubbing their hands, to be honest with you, because it’s like unlocking the doors and windows of the country. They can break in any time they want now.”

Exacerbating the situation, Brexit is part of a “triple whammy” of threats to food supply resilience, alongside the pandemic and conflict in Ukraine.

“What that has meant is supply chains have changed dramatically,” said Prof Elliott. “We’re sourcing things from places we’ve never had to source from before because of availability.”

“Just before Christmas, 22 lorries of meat were stopped coming into the UK from Eastern Europe and of the 22 lorries, 21 contained meat which wasn’t fit for human consumption,” he said.

“Now that’s just the tip of a very ugly iceberg as far as I’m concerned. It just happened the lorries were inspected because they were suspicious. Can you imagine how many are actually getting through the system without being checked and inspected?”

Now a global leader in food security, Prof Elliott has come a long way from his days as a high school dropout.

“I wasted the opportunity of going to a very good school,” he said. “I went to Belfast High School, and really didn’t make the most of it. I then had to make up for that with a lot of part-time education.”

After leaving school, he joined the Department of Agriculture’s veterinary research laboratories at Stormont, where his family farming background meant he had a natural aptitude for the work.

In the new job, Prof Elliott was encouraged to get back on track with his education.

“The Department of Agriculture was a phenomenal employer,” he said. “They not only supported me financially, helping pay the fees, but I got lots of time off work to do the studies as well.”

Over a 12-year period, he put in time at night school, Ulster University’s Jordanstown and Coleraine campuses and Queen’s.

Initially resitting his O-Levels, he worked his way through an ONC in medical laboratory sciences, HNCs in medical laboratory sciences and haematology, a fellowship for the Institute of Medical Laboratory Sciences, master’s degree in biomedical sciences and PhD in veterinary sciences.

“I did the PhD at Queen’s part time and continued to work at the Department of Agriculture but then, quite a few years after that, Queen’s contacted me,” said Prof Elliott.

Student enrolment had been dwindling at its school of agriculture and food sciences.

“What they wanted to do was start afresh and bring a few new faces in to adapt the education and research programmes to something that was more impactful, and matched with the situation we were facing in terms of issues around productivity, sustainability and food security,” he said.

Prof Elliott joined the new Institute of Agri-Food and Land Use in 2006, but felt Queen’s still hadn’t got its redirection of the department quite right.

“I proposed we should go much more global in terms of food security, and not just concentrate on local matters,” he said, and IGFS was created in 2013.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, IGFS has been a major success. Getting off the ground with a team of seven, it now comprises around 80 academics, 80 principal investigators, more than 100 post-doctoral researchers and PhD students apiece and another 50 administrators and technical staff.

“We’ve a body of about 500 people now, which is one of the largest food security institutes in the world,” he said.

Establishment of IGFS coincided with the horsemeat scandal, with Prof Elliott subsequently commissioned by the UK government to lead a review of the integrity and assurance of food supply networks.

IGFS has continued such work on a global scale. “We’ve looked at the complexity of the global food supply system, and it is unbelievably complicated with multiple steps, products from many different sources and very convoluted supply chains,” said Prof Elliott.

“We try to get an understanding of those supply chains and where the vulnerabilities exist, not only to fraud but to big food safety issues as well.

“Then we really concentrate our efforts on vulnerable spots, to find out what is going on around big food contamination incidents happening either by accident or by design.”

One of the Institute’s current projects is “real scientific detective work” to determine the origin of soya, a controversial commodity widely used in a variety of food products and as feed material for livestock.

Food producers are keen to ensure their soya is ethically and sustainably sourced and not, for example, from deforested areas of Brazil including its rain forest.

While he continues to lead research around food integrity, Prof Elliott is semi-retired and no longer involved in any administration or teaching at Queen’s.

He has, however, continued to expand the global reach of his work with a new role as chair of the International Joint Research Center on Food Security covering the ASEAN region of Southeast Asia.

“It’s a huge area for food production, but has been very heavily impacted by climate change,” said Prof Elliott.

“We’re working out there to try and think about how they can keep producing food in the midst of all of the terrible things that are happening climatically.

“Some of those countries are massive exporters so if their food production gets impacted, so does other parts of the world.

“An example of that is nobody realised how big a food producing country the Ukraine was until suddenly a lot of the exports were blocked from Ukraine, and it caused devastation in many different parts of the world.”

Science and technology can play a huge role in mitigating against the impact of climate change on agriculture and food across the world.

“We do things on a global scale, but the work of the Institute is also about supporting the local agri-food industry,” said Prof Elliott. “What we need to be aware of is all these disruptions in the global supply system impact Northern Ireland because we import so many of our raw materials here.

“What we’re trying to do slowly and gradually is bring about a bigger diversification of the types of food we produce here. I’m a huge advocate of, say, growing more oats in Ireland because our climate is pretty good for oats but most of the oats we sell in Northern Ireland, we actually import from England.

“We need to think about more mixed farming systems and getting away from thinking about it’s got to be cattle or milk; diversification is going to be really important in terms of long-term sustainability of our agri-food system.”

IGFS’s 10th anniversary is not the only milestone for Prof Elliott this year with Antrim Rovers, a non-sectarian sports team he helped found, reaching 25 years in April.

“It started off as just somewhere where my son and his friends could play in a safe and non-sectarian environment,” he said, but it has since grown into a popular club with multiple teams and his eight-year-old grandson now a member.

Prof Elliott said his main hobby is recreating his youth with his grandson, whether swimming or looking for rare species of mushrooms in parks around Antrim.

After undergoing heart surgery only a few months ago, he is also training for a series of half marathons alongside his son to raise funds for Antrim Rovers.