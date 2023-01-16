| 0.2°C Dublin

Brexit has left Northern Ireland wide open for food fraud, warns expert

As row over protocol rumbles on, Chris Elliott, professor of food safety at Queen’s, tells how lack of proper checks is leaving us vulnerable

The Biological Sciences building at Queen's University, where IGFS is located Expand

Alyson Magee

Brexit has left Northern Ireland and Great Britain wide open to opportunities for food fraud, according to a leading global food security expert.

Chris Elliott is a professor of food safety and microbiology at Queen's University, Belfast and founder of its Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS).

