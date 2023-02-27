Brexit deal explainer: Green and red lanes at heart of plan to resolve protocol row

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s special trade status after Brexit has been the focus of a bitter two-year row which has frozen power-sharing in the North.

Today’s Brussels-London deal is described as “the solution” to resolve everything.

So, what is this deal?

Green and red lanes to free up trade between Northern Ireland and Britain

The aim of an original deal in October 2019, called the Northern Ireland Protocol, was to remove any risk of a return to north-south border controls in Ireland. But, to protect the EU’s border-free market of 27 countries, there would have to be checks on British goods going into the North in case non-standard products found their way into the Republic and the European single market.

British and Northern Ireland traders were angry about undue bureaucracy. The North’s unionist politicians and anti-EU British Conservatives saw these “Irish Sea checks” as diminishing Northern Ireland’s UK status and giving Brussels too much say.

This new deal endorsed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aims to dial down these rows. Under the plan, businesses can sign up to a “trusted trader scheme”, avoiding all checks on goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland – provided these goods do not travel outside the North.

Read More

Traders need to declare whether the goods they are sending are for sale in Northern Ireland or export to the Republic. There will be minimal paperwork through a so-called “green lane” system.

Goods being exported onwards must go through “a red lane”, with full EU customs clearance to be issued at Northern Irish ports.

In exchange, the EU will be able to see “real-time” UK data on trade flows across the Irish Sea. Both sides will agree to share information and clamp down on any smuggling across the Irish border.

London and Belfast – not Brussels – will fix Vat and most state aid rules.

Under the deal done by Boris Johnson in October 2019, Northern Ireland had to follow single market rules in areas such as Vat, state aid and alcohol duty. This caused practical problems and fuelled the arguments about too many checks on goods.

Changes given by Mr Sunak mean the North will follow EU state aid rules – but only big decisions will be referred to Brussels. But Mr Sunak failed in a demand that Northern Ireland companies and food producers could choose between UK or EU rules as long as they did not export non-compliant products into the Republic.

The EU insisted this involved too much of a risk to the single market. The final deal is understood to state that all but 3pc of EU single market rules will no longer apply for goods and produce made in Northern Ireland for domestic consumption or export to the UK.

It is not yet known what that 3pc is, or how important that may be. Opponents of the deal may yet argue that this clause can disadvantage firms in the North over competitors in Britain which are less rule-bound.

The EU Court and Belfast’s say

Under that October, 2019 deal, the North would be subject to all existing EU regulations and laws. It would also have to accept future EU laws and the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) would be the final arbiter of disputes concerning the single market.

This was a red line for Brussels because it is at the heart of how the EU single market – which took 40 years to create – fundamentally works. It was a red rag to unionists and anti-EU conservatives who want rid of all Brussels laws.

There seem to be some “deliberate fudges” in the fix on this one, reducing some problems but not eliminating them. Northern Ireland looks set to have a similar arrangement to Norway, which is also not an EU member but is in the single market.

Brussels would also have to give London notice of future regulations applying to Northern Ireland. Britain could object, and potentially get a regulation exemption for the North. Or, the Stormont power-sharing assembly – assuming there is one – could put the issue to a vote, which could delay the regulation.

Disputes over the application of EU single market law would first go to Northern Ireland courts, which would decide whether to refer matters of law to the CJEU in Luxembourg. The EU Commission will give up its current right to unilaterally refer a case to the court.

London will argue these new arrangements are a huge improvement. They will also say the Belfast assembly still has the power, from the original protocol deal, to either approve or reject the arrangements in periodic votes, the first of which is due in 2024.

Boris Johnson, Brexiteers and the DUP

There are signs of a backlash, with as many as 60 hard-core anti-EU Conservative MPs primed to oppose. This would give Mr Sunak a narrow majority if there is a parliament vote – but Labour leader Keir Starmer has pledged support for this deal.

Doubt lingers about whether MPs will be given a vote on this one. Since it amends an existing EU-UK deal, Mr Sunak and his ministers could pass it. But rebels could find other ways of forcing a parliamentary vote.

Boris Johnson’s scepticism is clearly part of his ambition to oust Mr Sunak and get his old job back – a long shot at best. The Democratic Unionist Party is divided on what to do and may delay an outright decision.

This compromise will take months to kick, in with EU leaders and MEPs at the European Parliament needing to endorse it. It also requires UK law changes.