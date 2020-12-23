Brexit Briefing: Michel Barnier might just get a deal under his Christmas tree tonight – but there are no guarantees

It’s all mostly agreed – bar the fish. Christmas is as good to Brexit negotiators as it is to anyone else.

So, while there is a fear that this one can still drag on over the seasonal festivities, there is hope something resembling a deal can be dragged over the line as early as tonight.

But any EU-UK divorce deal will be limited and put in place on a provisional basis from January – with ratification to follow in the European Parliament and member states in the spring.

That’s vastly better than a no-deal exit – but there will be gaps and problems. The lines of trucks around Dover this week, due to Covid-19, gave us a foretaste of what can happen from New Year’s Day.

Here’s a quick summary of the state of play via some key questions.

Q. Remind me again, where are we?

A. The UK eventually left the EU politically last January and is due to quit the bloc for trade purposes on December 31. For the past eight months Brussels and London have been trying to agree a free trade deal to replace UK membership. It’s big stuff for Ireland which sells €5bn worth of goods to the UK each year. Key sticking points were the same for months: fair competition with no undercutting on business state aid rules; labour and environment law and a credible means to resolve future disputes; and EU fishing boats’ access to UK waters after Brexit.

Q. Is it just all about fish now?

A. They patched some rather loose deals on the other issues. And there’s no guarantee that these matters won’t come back to upend this messy process. But fish – despite being economically small to both sides – is the big blockage right now. Brexiteers talked it up as “regaining control of our seas”. Ireland is among eight EU coastal states, led by France, fighting for continued access to UK waters which give Irish boats one third of the value of their yearly catch. The fisheries lobby is on the war path and they pack a political punch on all sides.



Q. What is the real problem with fish?

A. Both sides have privately conceded that they were each “on another planet” given the wide gulf in offers being made. The EU’s last offer was that they would give up 25pc of the annual value of what their boats currently take. The UK demanded a 35pc concession – but that’s further apart than just 10pc. Fishing rules are complex and the detail showed that once shallower water, or so-called “pelagic” fish, were factored in, the total EU loss would be 60pc. There were also rows about how to treat Spanish and Dutch boats registered in Britain. There are big disputes about when new UK waters’ access rules would kick in and for how long a duration before changes to a tougher regime.

Q. So, are they doing this deal or what?

A. Depends who you ask – and when. But odds are that they will do something that resembles a deal – and maybe even tonight. The “no backing down” tough talking is continuing periodically, as it has done since Brexit exploded on us in June 2016. There is a buzz in London around a deal with MPs on standby to return to the UK parliament next Monday and Tuesday and rubber stamp a would-be deal. One London tabloid paper reported the RAF on standby to fly the UK negotiators home from Brussels. Deal or no deal – the British schoolboy war rhetoric persists.