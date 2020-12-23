| 5.4°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Michel Barnier might just get a deal under his Christmas tree tonight – but there are no guarantees

Any EU-UK divorce deal will be limited and put in place on a provisional basis from January

Fish continues to be the last big sticking point for Michel Barnier and his team of EU negotiators. Photo: AP Expand

Fish continues to be the last big sticking point for Michel Barnier and his team of EU negotiators. Photo: AP

John Downing Twitter

It’s all mostly agreed – bar the fish. Christmas is as good to Brexit negotiators as it is to anyone else.

So, while there is a fear that this one can still drag on over the seasonal festivities, there is hope something resembling a deal can be dragged over the line as early as tonight.

But any EU-UK divorce deal will be limited and put in place on a provisional basis from January – with ratification to follow in the European Parliament and member states in the spring.

