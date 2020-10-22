Brexit Briefing: Intensive talks resume after a squandered week

A week of stalemate – with both sides demanding the other change its attitude - ended today when EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London for intensive talks.

The EU ‘blinked’ – but now the real hardball starts

The London government can insist that the EU ‘blinked first’ because Mr Barnier did promise to “intensify” work on legal texts, and that looked like movement to concede to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warnings last weekend.

But now the EU side are working on the assumption that, for all his bluster, Mr Johnson cannot afford to risk a no-deal exit. He is being told by UK businesses that they just are not ready for no-deal chaos.

And new Conservative backbenchers from Midland and Northern constituencies fear tens of thousands of job losses will mean a sudden end to their political careers. But time is now very short, with less than 10 weeks left to the December 31 deadline when the UK effectively ends its 'commercial membership' of the EU. UK political membership of the EU ended on January 31 last. The atmosphere is better - but the issues are still very divisive Mr Barnier and his UK opposite number, David Frost, have agreed to meet through this coming weekend – even until Sunday if necessary. Thereafter they will meet as often as necessary for the coming weeks. The EU agreed that the two sides will work on legal texts. Each side made polite and positive noises about the potential for a deal. The reality is that both sides are still poles apart on the issues which matter. These include UK guarantees that they will not undercut the EU with lower labour and environmental standards, while also avoiding lavish UK state aids to business to give unfair advantage. The issue of EU fishing boats – including Irish vessels – getting continued post-Brexit access to UK waters is still a big symbolic threat to success. Compromise here would give real hope. But the stickiest of all the sticking points is how to govern a deal via a robust dispute resolution system. The EU will want any UK regulator to have real independence and teeth to impose its will – not just a body which can cluck disapprovingly in the background. Accidents can happen when one hangs around the brink So, a softer tone and resumed talks are encouraging – but they guarantee nothing. In Dublin, Taoiseach Micheál Martin wisely said his political instincts tell him a deal is more likely than no deal. That is true. Don't, however, forget that the EU will concede 'nice language' to help Mr Johnson to sell whatever deal they can agree. But the EU is now working on the assumption that Mr Johnson needs a deal and they are prepared to play hardball, conceding little. That leaves both sides still on the brink – and accidents can happen on the brink.

