Brexit Briefing: Intensive talks resume after a squandered week

EU negotiator Barnier back in London hoping to break stalemate as clock ticks down

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is back in London for Brexit talks. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls Expand

John Downing Twitter

A week of stalemate – with both sides demanding the other change its attitude - ended today when EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London for intensive talks.

The EU ‘blinked’ – but now the real hardball starts

The London government can insist that the EU ‘blinked first’ because Mr Barnier did promise to “intensify” work on legal texts, and that looked like movement to concede to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warnings last weekend.

But now the EU side are working on the assumption that, for all his bluster, Mr Johnson cannot afford to risk a no-deal exit. He is being told by UK businesses that they just are not ready for no-deal chaos.