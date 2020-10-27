| 8.9°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Deadlines are looming ever closer, but where there’s talk, there’s hope

The UK wants free access and the EU wants a rulebook - while negotiations continue, some big sticking points remain


EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, have plenty to get through in the coming days and weeks. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls Expand

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, have plenty to get through in the coming days and weeks. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

John Downing Twitter

Loathe it or really detest it, you’re going to hear a lot of the B-word in the coming weeks. So, here’s some really short answers to those questions you were just too embarrassed about.

What do the British really want from Brexit?

The UK wants maximum free-trade access – no quantity limits or import taxes – to the EU’s 27-member-state market combining 450 million people. They want minimum regulatory oversight conditions attached to this trade access, for things like labour, environment and state aid law.