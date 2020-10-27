Brexit Briefing: Deadlines are looming ever closer, but where there’s talk, there’s hope

Loathe it or really detest it, you’re going to hear a lot of the B-word in the coming weeks. So, here’s some really short answers to those questions you were just too embarrassed about.

What do the British really want from Brexit?

The UK wants maximum free-trade access – no quantity limits or import taxes – to the EU’s 27-member-state market combining 450 million people. They want minimum regulatory oversight conditions attached to this trade access, for things like labour, environment and state aid law.

Why do the EU have a problem with that?

The UK is too big and too close and can’t be allowed undercut EU competitors on labour, environment and state aid rules. All of these are big costs to business and an agreed enforceable rule book has to be put in place.

What has fish got to do with all this?

Very little, and everything. Continued post-Brexit access to lucrative UK waters is vital for coastal communities in Ireland and seven other EU “coastal states”.

Fish accounts for only 0.2pc of UK economic output. But it has huge political symbolism with Brexit rhetoric about “taking back our seas from Brussels”.

Most importantly, if the two sides cannot do a compromise on fishing, they can’t agree anything at all.

Read More

So, remind us again, what is the timeframe?

The UK split politically from the EU on January 31 last. They are definitely splitting economically – deal or no deal – on December 31.

To allow for ratification of any deal by member states and the European Parliament, a deal would have to be done by mid-November at the very latest. Time is almost up.

How are these endless talks going?

The most important thing is that they are continuing, and the EU says they are intensifying. But both sides have very different ideas and the chasm is wide.

After a Boris Johnson hissy fit stalled things for a week, the discussions are back on track every day since last Thursday. Negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost are in London today and tomorrow.

From Thursday, they’ll work from Brussels. Where there’s talk, there’s hope.

Come on, come on, will there be a deal or not?

They absolutely should do a deal. Leaving without a deal on December 31 would hurt everyone – and Ireland very much more than most others.

Many people including the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister insist they are optimistic there will be a deal. Others like Michel Barnier, former Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan, and former Taoiseach and EU-US ambassador John Bruton, say they believe they will do a deal.

But all those hopeful predictors keep a toe in the door of dread. Both sides are taking things to the brink in these talks. Accidents can happen at the brink.