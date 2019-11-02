Brendan Howlin's assistant said he paid €1,200 to Fine Gael councillor

Labour leader Brendan Howlin's assistant told a councillor he paid €1,200 to a Fine Gael politician as part of a secret deal - but then publicly claimed it was only €400.

The parliamentary assistant, George Lawlor, a Wexford councillor and Labour by-election candidate, told Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde in a phone call that he gave Fine Gael councillor Frank Staples €1,200 to cover a deputy mayor's salary that "he was missing out on".

Mr Lawlor told the Irish Independent on June 19 that after he became Wexford mayor in 2014 he paid Mr Staples €400 as part of a pact between a number of other councillors.

He admitted the payment sounded "dodgy" and said that it was a mistake not to disclose it at the time.

But two days earlier - on June 17 - he had told Mr Forde in a phone call that the figure involved was €1,200.

Mr Lawlor has now claimed he was "speaking in error" when he said €1,200, and insisted that he only gave Mr Staples €400.

The payment was investigated by Wexford County Council, which found Mr Lawlor's and Mr Staples's explanation for the payment was "both reasonable and credible". The report of the council was circulated to interested parties in recent days.

Mr Forde said he had passed details of the phone call with Mr Lawlor to the inquiry in recent days.

In the June 17 phone call, Mr Lawlor told the Sinn Féin councillor: "What was agreed was that Frank Staples would receive, I think it was the equivalent of what would have been the old deputy mayor's salary, the old deputy mayor's salary for the year that he was missing out [on]. I think it could have been €1,200 or something. I paid that to him."

Mr Lawlor previously explained that the payment was intended to cover Mr Staples's expenses as deputy mayor of Wexford.

It was agreed as part of a pact between six of the 10 Wexford district councillors in the last council term.

The pact was to ensure five of the councillors would serve as Wexford mayor for a year each and although Mr Staples would not become mayor he would serve as deputy mayor for three years. The old allowance for the deputy mayor was €500 but was abolished after the 2014 local elections.

Mr Lawlor and Mr Staples have both previously said the figure was €400 and both denied that it was €1,200.

Mr Staples returned the money to Mr Lawlor when the death of another councillor who was involved in the pact allowed the Fine Gael politician to assume the Wexford mayoralty for a year.

"I didn't particularly like handing [it] over," Mr Lawlor told Mr Forde in the phone call on June 17.

"And I got it back, I made sure I got it back. But it wasn't in any way to buy anything."

Responding to queries about the discrepancy that emerged from his phone call with Mr Forde, Mr Lawlor told this newspaper: "If I said €1,200 I was speaking in error. What I meant to say was that Frank [Staples] was to receive €1,200 that was to be made up of €400 for each of the deputy mayor years."

Mr Lawlor is Labour's candidate for the Wexford Dáil by-election that is set to take place on November 29.

Mr Staples did not respond to phone calls and texts.

Wexford County Council is understood to have decided to take no further action over the matter.

