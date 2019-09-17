Labour leader Brendan Howlin has insisted there's "nothing dodgy" about a payment to a Fine Gael councillor by one of his close allies, the former mayor of Wexford.

Brendan Howlin insists there's 'nothing dodgy' about close ally's payment to Fine Gael councillor

Wexford County Council is investigating allegations about the payment by Labour Cllr George Lawlor - Mr Howlin's parliamentary assistant - to Fine Gael councillor Frank Staples.

Mr Lawlor said he paid €400 to cover Mr Staples’s expenses as deputy mayor in 2014.

The Labour politician has previously admitted the payment sounded “dodgy” and that it was a mistake not to disclose it.

Flashback: Cllr George Lawlor and Cllr Frank Staples at the first meeting of the new Borough District council back in 2014, at which Cllr Lawlor was elected Mayor of Wexford, and Cllr Staples secured the position of Deputy Mayor

Mr Howlin was asked if he is concerned about the issue.

He said: "What happened was the mayor of Wexford and all the incoming mayors, in an agreement, said that they would share their mayoral allowance with the Deputy mayor.

"Nothing dodgy about that," he added.

The payment was made as part of a cross-party deal between six of the 10 councillors in the Wexford district to ensure all but one of them would serve as mayor of the town for one year each between 2014 and 2019.

The plan was that while Mr Staples would lose out, he would serve as deputy mayor for three years with three councillors agreeing to each pay him €400 as “a token gesture”.

Mr Staples said the payment was wrong and he returned the money when he became mayor after the death of one of the councillors in the pact.

The council is now probing alleged breaches of the Local Government Act on foot of correspondence from Sinn Féin’s Tom Forde.

He lodged a complaint after the Irish Independent revealed details about the pact and payment.

Online Editors