Leo Varadkar has denied undermining Taoiseach Micheál Martin by suggesting that wet pubs could soon be back in business.

And he rejected charges that he was prone to making upstaging statements to his parliamentary party, knowing they would leak into the media to his own benefit.

"First of all, the Taoiseach and I are at one on this," Mr Varadkar said.

"Both of us wants to see the pubs open as soon as possible, and both of us want to see return to spectator sport. I spoke to him (Taoiseach Micheál Martin) this morning about both matters, so we're at one on this.

Read More

“You know the truth is, I am the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, so I have an input into anything to do with business and jobs. I'm also the Tánaiste, the deputy leader of Government, and I am also a party leader, and that is a very particular role.

"And do you know what, I’m going to continue to be frank with people and answer questions honestly and straightly," Mr Varadkar added.

"When it comes to my parliamentary party. I'm going to tell them the truth and my opinions frankly, and I wouldn’t expect anyone else to do otherwise.”

Read More

Online Editors