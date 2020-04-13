Both leaders – but especially Martin - face tough task in selling FF-FG coalition to their members

| 6.2°C Dublin
SO now the fun really starts. Assuming Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin can sign off on a framework coalition deal soon, there is then the little detail of getting it approved by their party membership.
Yes, the extraordinary economic perils which closely attend the national health emergency caused by coronavirus is a big help in softening suspicion and downright opposition. But it may not cover all the multitude of snags both leaders – but especially Micheál Martin - actually face.
The first question which screams out is: How, in this era of social distancing, can the two parties have the necessary árd fheis or national convention of its membership to allow them endorse any deal? Just today Health Minister Simon Harris said social distancing will be with us for quite some time to come and way beyond May 5.
Clearly, some device to allow long-distancing voting will have to be found. And just as quickly a means of having such a device accord with party constitutions and rules will also be needed.
Firstly, each leader must sell the case to the parliamentary parties. This job will not be helped by the scarcity of cabinet sweeteners to be given out. There are 15 ministers and probably two more “super juniors” who are almost cabinet members.
It is expected that each will have just six full ministries to allocate. They have to keep some over cabinet jobs for the other element of this government to take the combined Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael TD number of 72 over the required 80-seat threshold.
You cannot take Fine Gael’s 35 TDs, 12 senators and five MEPs for granted here. But it is assumed that Leo Varadkar has the easier task.
For Micheál Martin we have already heard the disquiet voiced by usual dissident, John McGuinness, and regular maverick, Éamon Ó Cúiv. But they are by no means the only ones unhappy about going into government in this fashion.
In the immediate aftermath of the general election on February 8, there was great annoyance about Mr Martin’s campaign performance. Activists found his persistent attacks on Sinn Féin as extremely helpful to their rivals.
Some of the TDs and senators in Fianna Fáil wanted to open talks with Sinn Féin. Others felt they should do something about facilitating, via abstentions, the instalation of a hard-left government led by Mary Lou McDonald.
The key worry in Fianna Fáil ranks is leaving Sinn Féin a near monopoly on opposition. Even if a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael led coalition achieved real progress on the key issues of housing and health, the fear in Fianna Fáil ranks is that Sinn Féin could make even more progess building on their stellar election in February.
“In the modern world you’re not often thanked by voters for your achievements in government,” one seasoned Fianna Fáil TD told this writer.
But against all that, we are in exceptional times and everyone knows, we will soon need a government with a strong majority to take important decisions on winding down the lockdown and facing the huge economic challenges.
That will tame opposition inside both parties. And Micheál Martin will argue that he can become Taoiseach, which is no bad outcome for a party on the brink of extinction just nine years ago.
