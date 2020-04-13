Both leaders – but especially Martin - face tough task in selling FF-FG coalition to their members

SO now the fun really starts. Assuming Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin can sign off on a framework coalition deal soon, there is then the little detail of getting it approved by their party membership.

Yes, the extraordinary economic perils which closely attend the national health emergency caused by coronavirus is a big help in softening suspicion and downright opposition. But it may not cover all the multitude of snags both leaders – but especially Micheál Martin - actually face.

The first question which screams out is: How, in this era of social distancing, can the two parties have the necessary árd fheis or national convention of its membership to allow them endorse any deal? Just today Health Minister Simon Harris said social distancing will be with us for quite some time to come and way beyond May 5.