Boris Johnson’s 'two borders' Brexit proposal not supported by people or businesses in North, says Leo Varadkar

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said that Boris Johnson’s proposal to solve the Brexit crisis is not supported by people or businesses in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said the “difficulty” with the UK government’s proposed alternative to the backstop was that it “appears to create two borders” in the North.

"What's being put on the table by Prime Minister Johnson is not supported by businesses in Northern Ireland, by civil society, and is only supported by one political party," he said.

The Taoiseach off on his bike ride in Copenhagen with the Danish PM wearing a snood-like device which he informs me is like an airbag. pic.twitter.com/luJAZADtdv — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) October 4, 2019

"So I think there's a long way to go or we can get back to the position where we have an agreement that actually carries the support of people in Northern Ireland and the people of the Republic of Ireland as well."

Mr Varadkar said he was not interested in a “quarrel with anyone” after DUP leader Arlene Foster, who supports Mr Johnson’s plan, said on Thursday that the Irish Government was trying to “ride roughshod over unionism” by dismissing the latest UK proposal.

Speaking in Copenhagen, Mr Varadkar said a Brexit deal was still possible, but that “all sides have to reaffirm the shared objectives” outlined in the original backstop.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen adjust Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's airbag bicycle helmet ahead of a meeting in Copenhagen. Picture: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS

He was speaking at a joint press conference with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen just minutes after a court in Scotland heard that the UK government has committed in official documents to seeking a Brexit extension from the EU if a deal is not reached by October 19 - contradicting Mr Johnson's publicly stated position that the UK will leave on October 31 whatever happens.

Mr Varadkar said he did not want to comment on court cases happening in the UK, but said he was open to an extension. He added, however, that other EU countries would need “a good reason” for one to be granted.

Ms Frederiksen said she did not believe Ireland should be put under pressure to offer concessions in order to get a deal. "I think the rest of Europe should stand together with Ireland as we have done," she told the media.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after he earlier opened a new Enterprise Ireland office in Copenhagen and took a bike ride around the Danish capital with Ms Frederiksen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar bike in Copenhagen. Picture: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS

Online Editors