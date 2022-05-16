| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Boris Johnson’s protocol plan has more plot holes than the Wagatha Christie trial

Senan Molony

British prime minister Boris Johnson Expand

Close

British prime minister Boris Johnson

British prime minister Boris Johnson

British prime minister Boris Johnson

It’s… on Boris Johnson’s account.

The British prime minister visited Belfast today, trying to make out that he’s an honest broker.

Related topics

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy