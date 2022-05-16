Boris Johnson’s protocol plan has more plot holes than the Wagatha Christie trial

It’s… on Boris Johnson’s account.

The British prime minister visited Belfast today, trying to make out that he’s an honest broker.

Shouldn’t wonder that he hasn’t been texting every political party leader in the North to commiserate on their own particular problems.

Having betrayed each and every one of them, that is. The blame is all on his account.

Read More

Meanwhile his border is in the Irish Sea.

That’s embarrassing, given that he visited the party conference of his besties – the DUP – and promised them to their faces that there would be no sea border.

But now he earnestly wants to fish it out of Davy Jones’s locker – presumably to plonk it down on us.

The colleens can just go dance around the crossroads in Monaghan, Cavan and elsewhere for all he cares. As long as Boris gets plenty of likes on his Instagram and Thick Tory social media.

You don’t need to be Agatha Christie to figure out that the British prime minister revels in stirring up trouble… then, like today with his Mission to the Micks, pretending to ride to the rescue as an honest broker.

The latest leak is that the prince of Partygate is to bring forward legislation in the Houses of Parliament to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally.

He’s leaked this kind of thing before. Close to journalists, particularly in The Daily Telegraph, where he worked as a Brussels correspondent – after he was sacked by The Times for telling lies – Johnson has regularly trailed such threats.

And he previously incensed everyone on this island with leaked plans on “legacy” that would have denied justice for all bereaved families of the Troubles henceforth.

With his bad-faith form running to a long list, and the embarrassing public revelation of his private comments (on Varadkar: “Why isn’t he called Murphy, like the rest of them?”), we seem to be coming down to the final betrayal — which would break the confidence of almost everyone.

The prime minister appears prepared to tear up his deal with the EU, just so he can play to the gallery and privately congratulate himself on how he’s so much more clever than anyone else.

His own little private assistant, of course, has gone missing. Jeffrey Donaldson has withdrawn from power-sharing. But he certainly shares responsibility with Boris for moving the Good Friday Agreement to the very brink.

No wonder the EU might think that Borisbekah wants paying off in court if he goes down that road.

Simon Coveney, meanwhile, sounds more high-pitched than ever in his outrage at someone in the grown-ups group so flagrantly breaking the rules. (And, unlike with the WAGs, these rules are actually written down).

Meanwhile, David Frost has been trying to get himself noticed. The former Brexit minister has been carrying the prime minister’s bag, as it were. The sketch artists sigh wearily...

Liz Truss sounds like Simon Coveney, and she also sounds like Mistrust. She may have been claimed in WhatsApp messages to be just another political girlfriend… but she certainly seems to want to promote herself.

But it’s really all on Boris. Swaggering, duplicitous, bombastic, he’s really thoroughly enjoying being the centre of attention.

And he just has not the faintest idea of what could be coming down the tracks.

Airhead.