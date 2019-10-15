Boris Johnson told me he was 'confident' he could get Brexit deal through House of Commons, says Leo Varadkar

TAOISEACH Leo Varadar has said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told him he's "confident" he can get a Brexit deal through the House of Commons.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadar has said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told him he's "confident" he can get a Brexit deal through the House of Commons.

Mr Varadkar also said he believes "progress" is being made in the crunch Brexit talks in Brussels, but it's "unclear" if an agreement can be reached in the next 24 hours before the European Council summit.

The Withdrawal Agreement secured by Mr Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, failed to get through Westminster on three ocassions.

Mr Johnson, who relies on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party, lost his working majority in recent weeks due to internal Conservative Party dissent over his approach to Brexit.

The Taoiseach met him for talks on Brexit last week.

Mr Varadkar said today: "The prime minister said to me that if we could come to an agreement between the EU and the UK that he was confident that he would be able to get it through the House of Commons.

"Of course there’s a few hurdles between now and then.

"First, we have to come to an agreement… secondly, it would have to be approved at the European Council and third go to the House of Commons."

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster is expected to hold talks with Downing Street tonight as a deal moves closer.

However, she remained cautious about whether her party will be able to support the emerging UK plan.

Ms Foster told RTÉ’s Six One that any deal must respect the constitutional and economic place of Northern Ireland within the UK.

“When hear talk of a Northern Ireland backstop I think things are very far off the mark,” she said.

Mr Varadkar, who was at a Cabinet meeting this morning and in the Dáil this afternoon, said he expected to be briefed on the latest developments in Brussels this evening.

"The initial indications are that we’re making progress, that the negotiations are moving in the right direction. But whether we’ll be able to conclude a revised Withdrawal Agreement – which, after all, is an international treaty – in time for the summit on Thursday, that’s as of now unclear."

Mr Varadkar also said it was too early to say if there would need to be an extension of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

"We’re just going to have to see how the next few days develop.

"If we can get to an agreement on Thursday or Friday and if the House of Commons is able to vote in favour of that agreement on Saturday it may not be necessary even to consider an extension.

"But it’s too early to make that assessment at this stage."

When he was asked if the European Commission was showing enough flexibility on the proposals that came from his meeting with Mr Johnson he said: "I believe so".

However, Mr Varadkar added "but I would never ask the European Commission or the other 27 member states to compromise the integrity of the Single Market because our jobs and our economy and our security depends on that".

He summarised the outcome of the meeting with his British counterpart.

"What I said last week is that I saw a pathway towards an agreement.

"But there’s a difference between a pathway and an agreement, so what we discussed was those key stumbling blocks – consent and democracy, customs and the wider issues of the north-south/east-west relationship. And I think we had a broad meeting of minds.

"But actually turning that into an agreement is a different thing and that’s the kind of work that’s under way and our objectives have always been the same."

He said those objectives were to avoid a hard border to allow the all-island economy to thrive, for north-south cooperation to resume as envisaged by the Good Friday Agreement, and to ensure the integrity of the Single Market and Ireland's place in it.

"That’s very much where the European Union and our partners come in," he said.

