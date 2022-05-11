Boris Johnson reiterates threat to override parts of Northern Ireland Protocol

Boris Johnson has reiterated his threat to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, warning the European Union that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the post-Brexit deal.

The British Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the protocol fails to command cross-community support in Northern Ireland, adding "we need to sort it out", despite warnings from European leaders not to meddle with the agreement he brokered.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, after warning she will "not shy away" from taking action as she accused the EU of proposing solutions that would "take us backwards".

As British ministers consider whether to introduce legislation overriding parts of the deal, senior Cabinet member Michael Gove warned "no option is off the table".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed "no-one should unilaterally cancel, break or in any way attack the settlement".

At a press conference in Sweden, Mr Johnson faced questions over whether now is the right time to pick a fight with the EU against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The most important agreement is the 25-year-old Belfast Good Friday Agreement," the Prime Minister said.

"That is crucial for the stability of our country of the UK, of Northern Ireland. And it's got to be that means that things have got to command across community support.

"Plainly the Northern Ireland Protocol fails to do that and we need to sort it out."

Ms Truss is expected to reiterate in a call with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Thursday the risk to the Good Friday Agreement and warn that the situation cannot drag on.

Mr Gove, who previously led talks with Mr Sefcovic, told LBC radio he is "super cool" with threats to tear up the protocol.

But he insisted the Government is not going to tear up the agreement, telling BBC Breakfast: "No. We are going to negotiate with the EU in order to get the best possible outcome for the people of Northern Ireland, but no option is off the table."

He insisted Mr Sefcovic and the Foreign Secretary have a "good relationship", adding: "They will try to make progress tomorrow. I know that both of them are fully committed to making sure we resolve some very difficult issues that have arisen.

"You would expect a UK Government, when it is thinking about the security of the entire United Kingdom, to say that there is no option that is off the table, and that is absolutely right."

Mr Gove dismissed suggestions that he is among Cabinet members opposed to tearing up the protocol, which was agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019.

Asked how angry he is on a scale of one to 10, Mr Gove told LBC radio: "Minus five. I'm super cool with it and I'm a big, big Liz Truss fan."

Downing Street backed Ms Truss in claiming that some EU proposals are "a backwards step", but declined to say whether preparations have been made for a possible trade war with the bloc.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I think we're getting ahead of ourselves. We want nothing but good relations with our EU partners, but I'm not going to get into speculation about what might happen down the line."

He said "some relatively minor concessions" from the EU in the past "show that, where there was willing, change could be achieved".

Asked if the Government is drawing up controversial new legislation, the spokesman said: "I wouldn't get into, on any issue, the ins and outs of policy development.

"This is something we're looking at closely, it's a serious issue, all options are on the table."

Officials working for Ms Truss are drawing up draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland.

Reporters were told that Ms Truss is poised to take further action in the coming weeks if negotiations with the EU continue to stall.

The proposed law would allow businesses in Northern Ireland to disregard EU rules and regulations and remove the power of the European Court of Justice to rule on issues relating to the region.

Crucially, it would in parts override the protocol agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019 and mean the UK had breached its obligations under the Brexit agreement.

But it has been argued that the protocol will not be completely overridden, with measures instead being considered to ease the issues on the ground in Northern Ireland.

Separately, Britain pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Mr Johnson and prime minister Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday.

Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Johnson is later expected to make a similar defense commitment to Finland, where he will meet with President Sauli Niinisto.

The agreement will “fortify northern Europe’s defenses, in the face of renewed threats,” Johnson said in a statement, adding it “is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations."

“These are not a short-term stop-gap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defenses for generations to come,” Johnson said in the statement . Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) land border with Russia.

“And whether it’s in the event of a disaster or a military attack, what we’re saying today is that upon request from the other party, we would come to the other parties’ assistance,” Johnson told a joint news conference. He said that the war in Ukraine is Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s bloodthirsty campaign against a sovereign nation.”

Andersson said: “Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever."

The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO. Andersson said that Russia would increase its “military presence in this region if Sweden and or Finland sends in an application.”

Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members’ parliaments have ratified it. The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their positions on NATO membership in the coming days.

He met with Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, which is located about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Stockholm.

Johnson, who said Putin was “a 21st-century tyrant,” also offered during his one-day visit to increase the deployments of British troops and military assets to the region.

Britain is already present in the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, which consists of 10 Northern European nations: the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.

In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led military rapid reaction force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance. It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, U.N. or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in cooperation with NATO.