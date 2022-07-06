| 19.7°C Dublin

Boris Johnson is at the exit gate – here is what it means for Ireland, north and south

British prime minister's departure will rekindle hopes of a workable compromise to Brexit

Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Expand

John Downing Twitter

IT is now only a matter of “when and how” – not “if” – Boris Johnson is going to exit as UK prime minister.

Ask formally in Dublin and Brussels and you’ll get the pat answer about never commenting about another country’s internal politics. But planning for “a post-Johnson world” has been going on for some time now amid the hope that the man would be gone sooner rather than later.

