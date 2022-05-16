DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated his view that the time for talking is over as he urged the Government to take action on the Northern Ireland Protocol after a meeting with the British Prime Minister.

However, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “fairly tough”, claiming the Government’s priority is “placating the DUP”.

She also accused the Government of co-ordinating the current impasse alongside the unionist party.

Boris Johnson arrived in Northern Ireland on Monday afternoon to meet with the five leaders of the Northern Ireland’s main political parties at Hillsborough Castle in a bid to restore the power-sharing government.

The DUP is refusing to nominate a speaker to allow the Assembly to function, or a deputy First Minister to allow the Executive to be formed, until the UK takes action on post-Brexit trading arrangements which unionists regard as a border in the Irish Sea.

In an article for the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Johnson said however that the Northern Ireland Protocol will not be scrapped but it must be fundamentally altered.

South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson were also part of the delegation with the Prime Minister in Hillsborough Castle.

Speaking afterwards Sir Jeffrey said: “We have been reasonable and patient. The Government has known what is needed. We published our seven tests in July last year.

"Our tests were not grounded in a unionist wish list, but in promises already made in one form or another, to the people of Northern Ireland. It’s time for the Government to stand over those promises.

“In January 2020, the New Decade New Approach Agreement pledged the Government to action, yet more than two years later, the Prime Minister is still talking about action. The time for talking is over. This is time for action.”

He added: “Devolution must be built on stable foundations. These institutions only have value if they enjoy the confidence and support of the people they were established to serve. Not one unionist MLA supports the protocol. That makes it impossible for powersharing to operate.

“Progress is only made in Northern Ireland with the support of unionists and nationalists. If no nationalists supported the Protocol, Washington, London, Brussels and Dublin would be demanding change. If this Protocol had resulted in checks, costs and charges between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, there would be outrage.

“The DUP has a mandate to see the protocol replaced with arrangements that restore our place within the UK internal market. Our mandate will be respected.”

On the other hand, Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald said it is “very clear to us that despite all of the rhetoric from the British Government about re-establishing the Executive here in the north, that in fact their priority is placating the DUP.”

Ms McDonald added: "We've had what we would describe as a fairly tough meeting with the Prime Minister.

"We have put it to him very directly that the absolute priority is getting government working here in the north. We have said directly to him that proposed unilateral act of legislating at Westminster is wrong.

"We have told him very clearly that we are here to do business. The people have spoken. We have had the election, the votes have been counted, the die has been cast. Michelle O'Neill is the first minister in waiting and we want to get on with things and get back to business.

"I'm sorry to report that we've had no straight answers really from the British Prime Minister except a confirmation of what we already knew, which is that in fact this impasse is entirely co ordinated between themselves and the DUP, and if the DUP are acting shamefully in holding back government, well then the British Government is behaving even more shamefully."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that while he welcomes the Prime Minister's call for the resumption of power-sharing, the gulf between Boris Johnson’s actions over the last two years and his words on Monday are so great that it makes it “impossible to trust” him.

“I accept and acknowledge that for some people, the operation of the protocol has posed a difficult and fundamental challenge to their identity. I regret that they feel isolated. It was my preference that no new borders emerged anywhere on these islands but Boris Johnson, cheered on by the DUP, opposed every effort to avoid new barriers.

“This farce cannot continue. People need and deserve the power of government working to address the challenges they face. It is time for the DUP to work with the rest of us to restore Stormont and get on with the job that people elected us all to do.”





Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill and President of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy pictured arriving at Hillsborough. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Whatsapp Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill and President of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy pictured arriving at Hillsborough. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Meanwhile, protestors gathered in Hillsborough, Co Down ahead of the Prime Minister's visit and booed and jeered his cavalcade as it drove through the gates of Hillsborough Castle.

Protesters, numbering around 200, held banners which read "Back off Boris. Protect The Protocol".

There was also a demonstration by some of the families of the 11 people killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971 against plans by Government to offer an effective amnesty to prosecution for Troubles offences.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today said it was “unacceptable” that the DUP is preventing a parliament from convening.

Mr Martin met Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, who is poised to become first minster, in Dublin today, as Boris Johnson held talks with parties in Northern Ireland amid political deadlock over the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Mr Martin called for “substantive talks” between the UK and the EU as the DUP refuses to enter a new power-sharing government unless significant changes are made to the Northern Ireland protocol.

“The idea now that a parliament is being prevented from convening is very difficult to comprehend,” he said.

“The people spoke, the people elected their representatives and at the minimum it seems to me that an assembly should be established.

“It’s really unacceptable that efforts have been made essentially to prevent convening of a democratically elected assembly, or a democratically elected parliament.”

The Taoiseach spoke with European Council President Charles Michel today via phone, where they discussed the recent elections in Northern Ireland.

“We’re all agreed that the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement should be established,” he said.

He also said that US President Joe Biden has made it clear that he is “just phone call away” if there is a need for support and that he supports the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach also said that the issues of health, housing and cost of living are now, which the people of Northern Ireland voted on, are now not being dealt with.

He did not rule out face-to-face talks between himself and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he said that in the "first instance" substantive talks had to take place between London and Brussels.

Mr Martin stressed the role the Government can play as a facilitator in talks between the two sides.

He also spoke of "dismay" at the idea the UK could take unilateral action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, while adding that Mr Johnson had made "important" points in an article written for the Belfast Telegraph.

In the article Mr Johnson said the UK will have a "necessity to act" if the EU is unwilling to reach a compromise in the deepening row over the protocol.

However, he stressed the Government remained open to "genuine dialogue" with the European Commission.

He said the protocol had been negotiated in "good faith", adding that "those who want to scrap the protocol, rather than seeking changes, are focusing on the wrong thing".

Mr Martin said: "He does accept that there's a need for a protocol. He's not talking about getting rid of the protocol.

"But really at the end of the day, the only way this can be resolved is through substantive discussions."

