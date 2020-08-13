British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking forward to developing a relationship with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking ahead of their meeting in Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, Mr Johnson said he wanted to develop relationships "all sorts of ways - East/West, North/South - you name it".

"I had the honour of meeting the Taoiseach several years ago," he said. "I am very pleased to develop our friendship and relationship now," he added.

The Taoiseach paid tribute to the late SDLP leader John Hume whose legacy, he said, facilitated meetings like that of the two leaders.

"We remember John at moments like this because he did so much to facilitate these kinds of meetings and make them much more regular in the normal course of events," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said he was looking forward to a warm engagement with Mr Johnson as the two countries face challenges posed by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is important for us both in terms of the BritIsh-Irish relationship which has been the cornerstone of much progress on the island of Ireland and between our two countries for well over two to three decades, and we want to maintain that," he added.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin and the DUP clashed over Mr Johnson's plans to celebrate 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland.

Speaking after her meeting with Mr Johnson, Deputy First Minister and Sinn Féin leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill said there is "nothing to celebrate about partition". Ms O'Neill said Northern Ireland was built on "sectarianism, gerrymandering and an inbuilt unionist majority".

She said Sinn Fein will be highlighting the impacts of partition no nationalist communities during the centenary celebrations.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster, the First Minister, said she fully supported celebrating the creation of Northern Ireland and insisted history cannot be ignored.

Ms Foster said she hoped the events will be inclusive and added that she regrets that Sinn Féin members will not use the terms Northern Ireland.

Read More

Online Editors