Border republicans must not give safe passage to Omagh gunmen, says Mary Lou McDonald as Garda patrols stepped up

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on republican sympathisers who may be harbouring those linked to the murderous attack on a senior PSNI officer to cooperate with the investigation, as should all citizens.

She made her comments as it was revealed border patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the shooting, and as the Sinn Féin leader also said it was ridiculous to suggest money from the multimillion-pound Northern Bank robbery had benefited her party.

Asked what she would say to people along the border who might be offering succour or safe houses to those who took part in the attack on DCI John Caldwell in Omagh or enabled it, she said: “There's no political rationale for this act. Let's just be clear about that.” She told the gunmen and those guiding them to stop.

“I'm an Irish republican, I passionately want a united Ireland,” she said at a press conference today. “I want our self-determination and our freedom. That's why I'm an activist. That's why I'm in political life. That's why I get up and go to to work every day. I passionately believe that's the best option for all of us. I also know now that we have the democratic platforms and the processes to make that happen.

“So anybody who asserts that this is the way to advance the Irish cause is wrong, is misguided and is misguiding. I would ask those who carried this out, and any of their associates who carried it out, to stop. Simple as that – stop.”

She added: “I am very confident that in communities all along the border, and all into the northeast and the northwest of Ireland, there is no support or sympathy for this. Those days are over. Our best days are ahead of us. And my god, anybody who cares about Ireland, or a united Ireland, has to recognise that this attack on a police officer, a member of our community, is wrong, is indefensible, and does not in any way represent progress for the cause of Ireland and so I refute them absolutely.

“And I condemn their actions without any equivocation or without any qualification.”

The victim was off duty and finishing up a training session for under-15 footballers, she said. “You will have seen the absolute shock, outrage and disgust that has come from right across the communities North and South, and from every part of Irish political and civil life,” Ms McDonald added.

“This is a shocking incident. I think it focuses our minds again, on the fact that we have achieved a quarter of a century of peace. Let me say this very clearly: we are not going back. We are not going backwards. We are only going forwards. That is the determined will of the Irish people of North and South, East and West.”

Those who carried out this attack “must be brought to justice,” she insisted at an appearance with President Pere Aragones of Catalonia, the Spanish region seeking independence.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Ms McDonald said the PSNI had made some progress in the investigation. “I anticipate that they will have full cooperation from every section of society, and that every citizen with information will assist in that investigation,” she added.

It came as it emerged that Garda patrols on the border have been stepped up in response to the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell on Wednesday night.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne made the disclosure today, saying he spoke to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris yesterday in the wake of the shocking gun attack.

The Chief Constable said Drew Harris, who previously served with the PSNI, has signalled every cooperation with the investigation north of the border, adding: “From his previous career, he knew John well.”

He said the Garda Commissioner had been firm on the matter in both his public and private pronouncements on the attempted murder, with enquiries continuing in both jurisdictions.

In other comments related to republican-related criminality, Mary Lou McDonald also angrily insisted Northern Bank robbery millions are not sloshing around Sinn Féin.

She denied that SIPO was conducting an “investigation” into party finances, but confirmed that SF was in dialogue with the watchdog over questions raised.

Ms McDonald was asked about the claim of political opponents who suggested there was still Northern Bank washing around Sinn Féin.

To the Independent.ie question she responded: “That's entirely wrong. That's rubbish.”

The Northern Bank robbery took place nearly 20 years ago, but more than six years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

On December 20, 2004, a total of £26.5 million in cash (some €30 million) was taken from the bank’s headquarters on Donegall Place in the heart of Belfast. The theft was immediately linked to the Provisional IRA and the incident derailed the peace process for a time, with some of the cash turning up in the Republic.

Ms McDonald meanwhile insisted that there is no investigation per se being carried out into Sinn Féin funding by the Standards in Public Offices Commission (SIPO).

She said “inaccurate” stories had been prompted as a result of a series of questions put to SIPO by a Fine Gael activist.

“A letter came to Sinn Féin on foot of that, and there were answers from Sinn Féin back to SIPO,” she said.

“I have to say, some of the reporting on this has been inaccurate. For example, an issue has been raised around the annual accounts versus the electoral returns of 2019. That was the year of the European elections, and there are different numbers on the annual accounts and electoral returns.

“But if you go and examine it for each other political party there are differences there too. And the reason for that is because there are different reporting requirements in your annual accounts versus your electoral returns.”

Under media questioning following demands from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that she answer questions on the floor of the Dáil about Sinn Féin financing, Ms McDonald said: “I can tell you, all of our money is fully accounted for.

“SIPO have all of our material. They have put questions to us, and we have answered them. We will always co-operate fully with SIPO as a regulating body, as you would expect, and I expect that every other political party would do likewise.”

On Mr Varadkar’s call, she said: “We saw from the Taoiseach some political theatre, and that's okay, if that's how he wishes to carry himself on as leader of Government.

“But it is political theatre, and otherwise can I say this? I am more than happy to swap seats with Leo Varadkar.

“And if he wishes me to present myself and be held fully accountable to the Dáil, I am more than happy, ambitious and willing to do that - perhaps even leading Government at some point.”