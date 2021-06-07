Border poll campaigners deny having any links with Sinn Fein

A representative from Ireland’s Future — the organisation campaigning for a border poll — has denied the group is affiliated to Sinn Fein.

It follows questions by a member of an Irish parliamentary committee over its attempts to build trust with unionist and loyalist communities.

The group’s secretary, Belfast solicitor Niall Murphy, rejected links with Sinn Fein during an Oireachtas committee meeting.

Ireland’s Future wants to see the establishment of an all-island citizen’s assembly to pave the way for a poll on a united Ireland.

Representatives from Fianna Fail challenged Mr Murphy last Tuesday about any links the group had to Sinn Fein and said that more could be done to reach out to the PUL (Protestant, unionist and loyalist) community.

Addressing Mr Murphy, Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney said: “There’s a train of thought that your organisation is quite aligned to Sinn Fein and that’s not just held by unionists, there’s also a feeling of that down south. I think it’s important you address that.”

Mr Blaney praised the work being done by the Irish Government’s Shared Island unit in reaching out to 130 community groups and told Mr Murphy he would like to see Ireland’s Future “go into loyalist heartlands and have conversations with them, bring in speakers from their background”, telling him they could do “tremendous work”.

Mr Murphy said that the group was open to working with anyone who was content to discuss the island’s constitutional future. But he denied the group was connected to any political party and said it was “crystal clear” about this on all its public records.

He added: “Our focus is on the constitutional future of the island, and insofar as that is the case ... we have consulted with Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance and Fine Gael.”

Mr Murphy also said he would welcome an opportunity to meet a delegation from Fianna Fail and described concerns over links to Sinn Fein as irrational and illogical.

Fianna Fail senator Ned O’Sullivan asked Mr Murphy about the group’s funding source.

“Anyone studying your social media [or] the regular columns by some of your members would say it’s very flavoured of Sinn Fein,” he said. “Where is your funding coming from? Obviously it is a fairly big budget for a voluntary, non-state organisation, and can you assure us it is not coming from Sinn Fein or any subsidiary, or Friends of Sinn Fein or any such group?” Mr Murphy assured the committee the group received no funding from Sinn Fein. Mr O’Sullivan asked him if Ireland’s Future was not putting “the cart before the horse” and “creating difficulties” rather than resolving them, by demanding a border poll.

Committee chairman, Fergus O’Dowd, stepped in and said he believed that Ireland’s Future was doing “fantastic work”, but that more dialogue was needed with the unionist community.

Mr O’Dowd also asked Mr Murphy to “move away from personalities” when he asked Mr O’Sullivan to reveal the last time he had visited Northern Ireland.

Mr Murphy said: “I find it difficult to reconcile that with the vitriol that was just visited upon me by Mr O’Sullivan. I fear he hasn’t fully appreciated our aims, objectives and intentions, and has a deep misunderstanding and misapprehension as to our organisation.”