Bookies’ favourite Liz Truss drove legislation to undo North’s special status, while Rishi Sunak a better bet for a ‘Brexit fix’

It started with 11 contenders and now there are just two. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak faces off against foreign minister Liz Truss.

So which UK Conservative leader would do least harm to Irish interests? And why?

Let’s look at each of them through an Irish prism.

Rishi Sunak

Either Sunak or Liz Truss, who has led the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign minister, will be chosen in a ballot of 180,000 Conservative members to be the party’s new leader.

When the winner is named on September 5 he or she will automatically become Britain's new prime minister.

Aged just 42, Sunak would become the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years. He would also become the country’s first South Asian leader – an issue that has yet to be fully talked about in this election.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton, on England’s south coast, in 1980 to Indian parents, who were themselves born in East Africa.

He grew up in a middle-class bookish family: his father a family doctor and his mother a pharmacist. His parents saved to give him a private education, and he attended Winchester College, one of Britain’s most expensive boarding schools where he met the children of the English elite.

The hope in Dublin is that he would tell any new government he headed to engage with Brussels

Academically gifted, he studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, the degree of choice of many future British prime ministers, later doing an MBA at Stanford University in the US.

He was an investment banker in the US and UK and entered politics in 2015 as a Tory MP. After some stints as a junior minister, he became finance minister in January 2020.

He is a true believer in a low-tax economy with the smallest possible government. But given the Covid pandemic and his boss Boris Johnson’s populism, he spent billions in government money to keep people and businesses afloat during 2020-2022, and he used this to raise his popular profile.

Months ago he hit a rock over questions about his wealth and tax status. It emerged that his wife did not pay UK tax on her overseas income. That was legal but politically difficult for the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he was increasing company taxes at the time.

Mr Sunak also was fined by police, along with Boris Johnson and more than 80 others, for attending Downing Street parties in 2020, breaking Covid lockdown rules.

Sunak, Ireland and Brexit

The next UK prime minister inherits an economic mess and Brexit is a big part of it. Sunak was a ‘Leave’ advocate in the 2016 referendum.

The big question now is whether he could fix the crucial row over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade status. The hope is that he would take a practical view and cut a deal with Brussels – given the heap of other economic challenges his country is facing.

Covid and the Ukraine war have obscured the scale of damage caused by Brexit in the UK up until now. But he is a numbers man and a complete pragmatist.

The hope in Dublin is that he would tell his government to engage with Brussels, where officials just might show additional flexibility to fix the damaging mess of a potential trade conflict that nobody wants.

Politically, he knows he needs to fix the US-UK relationship. The economic damage from a conflicted end to Brexit would deprive him of any chance of winning the next UK election which must take place by December 2024 at the latest.

The idea of Brexit compromise will not feature during the coming weeks of hustings. Both candidates are trying to woo a party electorate who are snug, smug, and mainly English, happily living – for the most part – in the south-east of that other island.

Liz Truss

Six years ago, during the Brexit referendum, Liz Truss was a ‘Remainer’. Then again, she also comes from a Labour family and engaged with the Liberal Democrats as a student.

“A woman of strong views, lightly held,” one Irish politician summed her up yesterday.

More recently, she has appeared happy in her work flouting international law and breaking the EU-UK deal on Northern Ireland’s special post-Brexit trade status that was signed and ratified.

She would not be Dublin’s first choice to be the next UK prime minister.

Her rhetoric on the issue of Northern Ireland's special trade status offers little scope for hopes of a good outcome

Just days short of her 47th birthday, Ms Truss showed her mettle in narrowly seeing off the formidable challenge of trade minister Penny Mordant. That outcome was seen partly as thanks to her nominal loyalty to Boris Johnson to the end.

Long seen as very ambitious with her eyes on the prime minister’s post, she has been criticised as rather silly and image-obsessed with ham-fisted efforts to portray herself as “the new Maggie Thatcher”. But supporters counter that these claims are based on media and political sexism.

She has been an MP since 2010 and worked her way up the ranks in various junior ministerial posts. Johnson made her foreign minister in September 2021, and later she was given lead role in the Brexit talks succeeding the dreaded David Frost.

For a brief time she was welcomed in Irish political circles as she was seen as someone with a broader view of the UK’s foreign policy needs. But it proved to be a bogus view.

Truss, Ireland and Brexit

Because she was driving the UK legislation that aims to undo Northern Ireland’s special trade status, Ms Truss is very much further up that steep rock from which it would be hard to descend and make a new EU-UK compromise. Her rhetoric on this issue to date offers little scope for hopes of a good outcome.

Much would depend on the strength of UK diplomats and officials behind the scenes to tell her some home truths about the damage from a trade war at this extremely perilous economic time. Right now it seems less likely that she would compromise and quickly fix the problem.

Still, there is precedent for political leaders getting to the top and suddenly seeing the need to make and sell a compromise deal. Think Ian Paisley after 2006 or David Trimble back in 1998.

The Brexit crock is highly fixable. It’s just that Liz Truss looks the less likely one to make that happen.