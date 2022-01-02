| 9°C Dublin

Bombs, Paisley and nuns — the North’s ex-ballot chief was put to the test right up to peace vote

Pat Bradley to reveal story behind ­historic Good Friday Agreement referendum

The North's former electoral chief, Pat Bradley. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

On May 23, 1998, the eyes of the world were on Pat Bradley as he made his way to a podium at the King’s Hall in Belfast. The Northern Ireland Chief Electoral Officer was about to announce the result of the Good Friday Agreement referendum.

If the vote supported the historic agreement, it would be another huge step in bringing the Troubles to an end. However, if the vote went the other way, it was back to the drawing board for those trying to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

