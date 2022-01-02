Bombs, Paisley and nuns — the North’s ex-ballot chief was put to the test right up to peace vote

On May 23, 1998, the eyes of the world were on Pat Bradley as he made his way to a podium at the King’s Hall in Belfast. The Northern Ireland Chief Electoral Officer was about to announce the result of the Good Friday Agreement referendum.

If the vote supported the historic agreement, it would be another huge step in bringing the Troubles to an end. However, if the vote went the other way, it was back to the drawing board for those trying to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

“The tension in the hall was palpable,” he recalled. “I decided the best thing to do to diffuse the situation was to simply call out the result instead of going through all the technicalities.”

The election boss cut straight to the crucial figure. He declared: “The Northern Ireland Referendum, the 22nd of May 1998. I hereby give notice that the percentage vote given at the referendum was as follows: Yes 71.12pc....”

His words were greeted with roars of approval. The peace process remained on track.

A referendum on the same day in the Republic returned a Yes vote of 94.61pc.

Last week, the significance of the referendum results were again brought into focus with the release of archive government papers from 1998. One of the archive documents reveals that British Prime Minister Tony Blair claimed the referendums would end international perceptions that violence in Northern Ireland “had some justification”.

His comments were included in a letter sent by Mr Blair’s parliamentary private secretary John Holmes to the Northern Ireland Office following a meeting between Mr Blair and Orange Order leaders at the beginning of May 1998.

The letter states: “The prime minister said that past British governments had been hindered by the perception in some minds, not least internationally, that Sinn Féin somehow had a respectable case and that violence somehow had some justification. But once the referendums were through, violence could have no respectability left anywhere.”

After the Good Friday Agreement was signed, the baton was handed over to Mr Bradley to ensure that the public had their say on the groundbreaking deal.

It was the highlight of a long career overseeing elections in the North, a job which often brought the Derry man into confrontation with political parties and their supporters.

One of those he regularly dealt with was DUP leader Ian Paisley. The DUP did not support the Good Friday Agreement and campaigned for a No vote.

As the election boxes arrived at the King’s Hall count centre on the night of May 22, 1998, Dr Paisley told Mr Bradley about his concerns that there would be an attempt to “fiddle” with some of the boxes in support of the Yes campaign.

“I told him there would be security in the hall but he said, ‘I don’t want to take a chance,’” Mr Bradley told the Sunday Independent.

“I also said there would be cameras installed to watch the counting and they were available for people to inspect to see what was going on.

“However, he was still not happy and I decided that the best thing to do was for me to stay overnight with the boxes to make sure nothing untoward happened. I remained in the hall with the ballot boxes until the early staff came in around 7am.”

Mr Bradley worked as an election consultant for organisations such as the United Nations in more than 30 countries throughout the world, even after his retirement from the Northern Ireland Electoral Office in 2000. The 86-year-old has written a book about his experiences which will be published later this year.

These experiences include being shot at while working in Sierra Leone, and threatening a nun with legal action because she refused to allow her Derry school to be used as a polling centre.

Dealing with violent situations was a regular part of the job for election staff in the North. Shortly after taking up employment with the electoral office in 1973, a bomb was left beside the office where he worked.

Those involved in organising elections were seen as being part of the “British side” by republicans, he explained.

“As far as the IRA were concerned, their attitude towards me and other election staff was quite simple: I was supporting the British imperial occupation of Northern Ireland by getting people elected to Westminster.”

However, republicans’ views on elections changed dramatically as a result of the 1981 hunger strike. In April 1981, a by-election was called in the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency following the death of sitting MP Frank Maguire.

In order to raise the profile of the hunger strike, its leader Bobby Sands was put forward as a candidate and won the election. Another of the 1981 hunger strikers, Kieran Doherty, was elected to the Dáil in June 1981.

Mr Bradley, who had taken over as Northern Ireland Chief Electoral Officer the year before, was in charge of the 1981 election in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, and described it as a “new beginning” for the republican movement.

“When Sinn Féin saw the support they received in Fermanagh-South Tyrone, I think they realised then that there was a way forward for them within the democratic process to pursue their objectives.

“Sinn Féin started to use the electoral system which they had previously been opposed to.”

It was a key part of the process which eventually led to the peace process and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

However, Mr Bradley almost missed out on the opportunity to oversee the historic referendum vote. A short time before the vote, he was offered and accepted a job with an international organisation to help with the development of democratic elections in parts of the southern hemisphere.

However, he changed his mind because of his commitment to the peace process.

“I worked in Northern Ireland for so many years. I saw the sod being turned in terms of the peace process and I said to myself I can’t honestly walk away from this. I knew that I was accepted as a totally independent person and if the referendum was to work it had to be accepted totally without any caveats and I felt that I had an obligation to do that.”