Blunder sees Shane Ross almost vote against his own drink-driving crackdown in the Dáil
Transport Minister Shane Ross almost voted against his own drink-driving crackdown by accident in the Dáil this afternoon.
However, despite the blunder his vote was corrected and the Bill passed comfortably with Fianna Fáil abstaining.
It will now move on to the next stage of the law-making process.
A total of 85 TDs voted in favour of Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 the with just eight against.
Thirty-seven deputies abstained.
A spokesperson for Mr Ross confirmed that he "inadvertently" pressed the wrong button during the voting process but that the vote was corrected before it was put on the Dáil record.
Mr Ross's Bill is set to introduce a three-month mandatory ban for drivers found to have reached an alcohol limit of between 50-80mg per 100ml.
There had been resistance from some rural TDs over concerns on the impact it could have on small local pubs and their customers.
Online Editors