‘Bloody Sunday would not have happened if Ballymurphy soldiers had been brought to justice’

Joseph Corr, Daniel Teggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullan, Frank Quinn, (left to right, bottom row) Joan Connolly, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy, who were all gunshot victims of the Ballymurphy massacre in west Belfast in 1971

If those involved in the Ballymurphy massacre had been held to account, the events of Bloody Sunday may not have happened, a Dáil committee will be told on Tuesday.

John Teggart, son of one of those killed in the August 1971 atrocity, will ask TDs and senators to use their influence on the British Government “so that other victims don’t have to endure many years of campaigning as we did”.

“Evidence suggests that some of the soldiers involved in Ballymurphy went on to Derry some months later and murdered 14 innocent civilians,” Mr Teggart says.

He says the joy of the families at an inquest verdict this month declaring all the dead innocent “was interrupted when the British PM Boris Johnston issued feeble and insincere apologies.”

Mr Teggart, son of murdered Danny Teggart, one of ten unarmed civilians shot dead by the Parachute Regiment — which five months later killed another 14 unarmed civilians in Derry — says the families “never asked for an apology.”

He explains in an opening statement to the Good Friday Implementation Committee: “What we did ask for was a police investigation.

“The police have never investigated the deaths of our loved ones. We shouldn’t need to ask for this, a proper police investigation is normal practice when citizens are murdered.”

The British Government now wants to deny us and others any chance for justice by introducing an amnesty “for these murderers,” Mr Teggart says.

He also charges that spin doctors at the Ministry of Defence in London are circulating lies, “just like they did 50 years ago,” in describing similar investigations and prosecutions as vexatious or unfair

“No-one should be above the law,” Mr Teggart says. “Amnesties are for people who are afraid of the truth. If the British government are so proud of their legal system, why don't they trust it?”

Instead it was choosing to ignore internationally recognised agreements, such as that at Stormont House with the Irish Government to address legacy issues.

British politicians wanted to “make up their own laws when it suits,” the families’ spokesman said.

“We will not accept an amnesty for these murderers and will challenge any attempts to do so. Every victim should have a right to pursue justice.”

A summary to be provided to the committee says the British Army directed the campaign against the nationalist community in Ballymurphy with the stated aim to “shock and stun the civilian population”.

From August 9 to 11, 1971, over 600 British soldiers entered the area of West Belfast, raiding homes and rounding up men. Many were brutalised as they were dragged from their homes without reason.

In the aftermath of Internment 11 people died, ten shot by the Parachute Regiment, and one who died of a heart attack when a gun was put in their mouth.

One of the victims was a Catholic priest and another the mother of eight children. Almost all were shot in the back.

No police investigations were carried out and no member of the British Army was held to account.

Inquests were held into each of the deaths in 1972 resulting in open verdicts. “We always maintained that they were a sham as all eyewitnesses were not called,” Mr Teggart said.

In 1998 families began a campaign to clear the name of their loved ones. In 2011 new inquests were directed into the deaths of ten of the victims.

On May 11, Mrs Justice Keegan delivered her long-awaited verdict finding innocent Joan Connolly, Joseph Corr, Eddie Doherty, John Laverty, John McKerr, Fr Hugh Mullan, Joseph Murphy, Noel Phillips, Frank Quinn and Danny Teggart.

“We corrected the lies that our loved ones were gunmen and a gunwoman,” Mr Teggart says. “We always knew our loved ones were innocent, now the world knows it.”