'Blatant trap' - left wing parties dismiss FF/FG proposal for smaller parties to join coalition

FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael’s proposal to entice smaller parties to join a historic coalition government has been dismissed as a “blatant trap” by left-wing TDs.

RISE TD Paul Murphy criticised the document published by the civil war parties who now hope to secure the support of the Greens, Labour and/or the Social Democrats to join a government in the coming weeks.

“I’ve never seen a more blatant trap in my life,” Mr Murphy said on Thursday.

“A trap being laid very openly for the Greens and for the Social Democrats where supposedly Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are reborn - they now see the role of the State in the provision of housing etcetera etcetera.

“It's obviously a complete load of nonsense.”

He said there was nothing to indicate that the two parties had changed their mind on “making the rich pay” citing the recently-issued Revenue guidance to tax exiles that their tax status would not be impacted if they cannot leave Ireland due to the coronavirus or the ongoing appeal of the European Commission’s Apple tax ruling.

He said the commitment not to cut core social welfare payments did not rule out the cutting of other benefits such as lone parent allowance and child benefit as had happened under the Fine Gael-Labour government in 2011.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were “addicted” to privatisation and that austerity had led to the current difficulties being experienced by nursing homes across the country.

“The very severe damage these two parties inflicted on the public health Service, particularly after the crisis in 2008, dramatically reduced the staffing levels and capacity levels of our health service before Covid-19 is and are precisely the reason we do not need to see return power of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” he said.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said the situation with patients in nursing homes, where over half Covid-19 deaths have occurred, should be declared a national emergency.

